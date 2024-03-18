Six Nations Round Up | Sarries front up against France

Seven Saracens were involved at the weekend as the curtain came down on another enthralling Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started in Lyon, with Theo Dan coming off the bench. England held a narrow lead until the closing stages, but were eventually undone by a 79th minute penalty as France won 33-31.

Earlier in the day Andy Christie started for Scotland in Dublin, and put in a brilliant performance despite a 17-13 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

Nick Tompkins was also in action for Wales as they narrowly went down 24-21 to Italy in Cardiff.

Want to see them all in action when they return THIS WEEK?! Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!