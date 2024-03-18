Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Round Up | Sarries front up against France

18.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ben2
Andy1

Seven Saracens were involved at the weekend as the curtain came down on another enthralling Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started in Lyon, with Theo Dan coming off the bench. England held a narrow lead until the closing stages, but were eventually undone by a 79th minute penalty as France won 33-31.

Earlier in the day Andy Christie started for Scotland in Dublin, and put in a brilliant performance despite a 17-13 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

Nick Tompkins was also in action for Wales as they narrowly went down 24-21 to Italy in Cardiff.

Want to see them all in action when they return THIS WEEK?! Book your tickets to The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index NOW!

News

Ben2

Ben Earl nominated for Six Nations Player of the Championship

Saracens star Ben Earl has been nominated for Player of the Championship after an incredible Guinness Six Nations campaign with England! Never more instrumental than in England's victory against Ireland, Earl made the most carries of any player in the Guinness Men's Six Nations this year (73), while he recorded the most carry metres (419), […]

19.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fixturesconfirmed

Saracens Women's fixtures confirmed for television coverage

Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the television picks for the remainder of the regular season, with Saracens Women featuring live on TNT Sports in Round 17 and Round 18. Our Round 17 fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury will now kick-off at 12 noon on 25 May, as we welcome the league leaders to StoneX for […]

18.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Partners

