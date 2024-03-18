The Showdown 4 | Plan Your Travel!

Te excitement is mounting for The Showdown 4, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March - we cannot wait to host what is set to be a huge part of Sarries history.

As we prepare for the big day we would recommend you plan your travel in advance to ensure your journey is as smooth as possible.

Please see below suggested routes to Europe's best sports stadium

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

Please note

On Saturday 23rd March White Hart Lane station will be CLOSED

There will be no London Overground service between Liverpool Street and Enfield, Cheshunt and Chingford.

The Central Line service is not in operation between Woodford and Epping, plus the Docklands Light Railway will not be in operation between Poplar and Beckton, and between Stratford International and Woolwich Arsenal.

The Bakerloo Line service will not be stopping at Paddington Station.

There are however a number of alternative routes to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NORTHUMBERLAND PARK

Greater Anglia will operate four trains per hour northbound via Northumberland Park before the match, this service will operate between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport. There will be 4-5 train per hour southbound between Cambridge, Hertford East, Stansted Airport and Liverpool Street, respectively.

After the match, this service will increase to eight trains per hour in both directions, with all southbound trains calling at Tottenham Hale, Stratford and Liverpool Street.

Supporters are advised to use Northumberland Park if using Greater Anglia services as it is a shorter distance to the stadium than Tottenham Hale.

TOTTENHAM HALE

Tottenham Hale is a fully accessible station with access to and between Victoria Line and Greater Anglia services. Greater Anglia platforms are fully accessible from the concourse, which has entry and exit ramps.

Supporters using the Victoria Line, including wheelchair users and those with limited mobility, are advised to use Tottenham Hale rather than Seven Sisters as it is a shorter journey to and from the stadium.

SEVEN SISTERS

Victoria Line services will be operating every 2-3 minutes in both directions pre and post-match.

TRAVELLING BY BUS

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is well-served by TfL buses, yet some services may be diverted due to road closures on matchdays. Click here to view matchday road closures.

Bus diversions are minimised, so they will be back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after our match.

Before and during the game, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 & 349) will be diverted to the east of the Stadium at Lansdowne Road, re-joining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM SHUTTLE BUSES

For further ease of travel, free high-capacity shuttle buses to and from the Picadilly Line at Wood Green and Greater Northern services at Alexandra Palace will also be running at The Showdown 4, connecting the stadium with other stations and services.

The Alexandra Palace and Wood Green shuttle services operate three hours before and two hours after the match. However, supporters are advised to arrive at the shuttle bus stop at least one hour before kick-off to allow for the travel time and security checks at the stadium.

TRAVELLING BY CAR, TAXI OR PRIVATE HIRE

There is no public car park at the Stadium, which is also within a large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ). The only limited car parking left available to purchase is at Dukes Academy, which can be secured for £25 a spot HERE. Road closures on Saturday 23rd March also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the event finishes.