Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
The Showdown 4 | Plan Your Travel!

18.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Te excitement is mounting for The Showdown 4, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March - we cannot wait to host what is set to be a huge part of Sarries history.

As we prepare for the big day we would recommend you plan your travel in advance to ensure your journey is as smooth as possible.

Please see below suggested routes to Europe's best sports stadium

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

Please note

  • On Saturday 23rd March White Hart Lane station will be CLOSED
  • There will be no London Overground service between Liverpool Street and Enfield, Cheshunt and Chingford.
  • The Central Line service is not in operation between Woodford and Epping, plus the Docklands Light Railway will not be in operation between Poplar and Beckton, and between Stratford International and Woolwich Arsenal.
  • The Bakerloo Line service will not be stopping at Paddington Station.

There are however a number of alternative routes to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NORTHUMBERLAND PARK

Greater Anglia will operate four trains per hour northbound via Northumberland Park before the match, this service will operate between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport. There will be 4-5 train per hour southbound between Cambridge, Hertford East, Stansted Airport and Liverpool Street, respectively.

After the match, this service will increase to eight trains per hour in both directions, with all southbound trains calling at Tottenham Hale, Stratford and Liverpool Street.

Supporters are advised to use Northumberland Park if using Greater Anglia services as it is a shorter distance to the stadium than Tottenham Hale.

TOTTENHAM HALE

Tottenham Hale is a fully accessible station with access to and between Victoria Line and Greater Anglia services. Greater Anglia platforms are fully accessible from the concourse, which has entry and exit ramps.

Supporters using the Victoria Line, including wheelchair users and those with limited mobility, are advised to use Tottenham Hale rather than Seven Sisters as it is a shorter journey to and from the stadium.

SEVEN SISTERS

Victoria Line services will be operating every 2-3 minutes in both directions pre and post-match.

TRAVELLING BY BUS

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is well-served by TfL buses, yet some services may be diverted due to road closures on matchdays. Click here to view matchday road closures.

Bus diversions are minimised, so they will be back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after our match.

Before and during the game, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 & 349) will be diverted to the east of the Stadium at Lansdowne Road, re-joining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM SHUTTLE BUSES

For further ease of travel, free high-capacity shuttle buses to and from the Picadilly Line at Wood Green and Greater Northern services at Alexandra Palace will also be running at The Showdown 4, connecting the stadium with other stations and services.

The Alexandra Palace and Wood Green shuttle services operate three hours before and two hours after the match. However, supporters are advised to arrive at the shuttle bus stop at least one hour before kick-off to allow for the travel time and security checks at the stadium.

TRAVELLING BY CAR, TAXI OR PRIVATE HIRE

There is no public car park at the Stadium, which is also within a large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ).

The only limited car parking left available to purchase is at Dukes Academy, which can be secured for £25 a spot HERE.

Road closures on Saturday 23rd March also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the event finishes.

We would strongly discourage fans from driving to the Stadium on event days, so please explore your public transport options before travelling.

Ben2

Ben Earl nominated for Six Nations Player of the Championship

Saracens star Ben Earl has been nominated for Player of the Championship after an incredible Guinness Six Nations campaign with England! Never more instrumental than in England's victory against Ireland, Earl made the most carries of any player in the Guinness Men's Six Nations this year (73), while he recorded the most carry metres (419), […]

19.03.24
Fixturesconfirmed

Saracens Women's fixtures confirmed for television coverage

Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the television picks for the remainder of the regular season, with Saracens Women featuring live on TNT Sports in Round 17 and Round 18. Our Round 17 fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury will now kick-off at 12 noon on 25 May, as we welcome the league leaders to StoneX for […]

18.03.24
Ben2

Six Nations Round Up | Sarries front up against France

Seven Saracens were involved at the weekend as the curtain came down on another enthralling Guinness Six Nations campaign. Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started in Lyon, with Theo Dan coming off the bench. England held a narrow lead until the closing stages, but were eventually undone by a […]

18.03.24
