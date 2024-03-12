Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Christian Judge to move to Beziers

12.03.24
Judge4
Judge2

Saracens can today confirm that Christian Judge will leave the club at the end of the season to join Beziers.

The tighthead prop, who has made 55 appearances for Sarries across two spells in North London will make the move to the South of France in the summer.

Judge has been offered an exciting opportunity to join the side who are currently second in Pro D2, and will add plenty of power to their set-piece moving forward.

The front-rower has been involved in two Premiership final triumphs for the Men in Black, playing in the 2019 final against Exeter Chiefs, and the 2023 edition against Sale Sharks.

Judge had these words for everyone at the club.

“To have been given the opportunity to represent Saracens again is one I’m incredibly grateful for. I’d like to take this moment to thank all of the coaches, staff, my fellow team mates, and everyone involved with the club for making my experience an enjoyable one. I’d also like to thank all of the fans for their unwavering support.

As a club, we have a big few months ahead and hopefully we can end on a high. For me personally, I’m excited for a new challenge in France and all it has in store!"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to the influence Judge has had at the club.

“Judgey is admired and respected by everyone at the club and is a player who has shown great resilience throughout his career. We appreciate that this is an exciting opportunity for him and we wish him all the best in France.”

