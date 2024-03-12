2024/25 Seasonal Memberships on General Sale NOW!

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Cinti1

Lucio Cinti signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Lucio Cinti has signed a new long-term deal. The Argentinian, who has taken the league by storm since arriving from London Irish in the summer has now committed his long term future to Sarries in a major coup for the club. Cinti has had a phenomenal impact in NW4 […]

12.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Juan2

Juan Martin Gonzalez commits future to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a new long-term contract at the club. Gonzalez, who already has a wealth of experience at just 23 years of age, has quickly become a fan-favourite at StoneX with his relentless performances in both attack and defence. With 31 caps for Argentina to his […]

12.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

