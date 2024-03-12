Lucio Cinti signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Lucio Cinti has signed a new long-term deal.

The Argentinian, who has taken the league by storm since arriving from London Irish in the summer has now committed his long term future to Sarries in a major coup for the club.

Cinti has had a phenomenal impact in NW4 with his scintillating pace making him a huge asset to the Sarries backline.

Alongside his compatriot Gonzalez, he has played for Argentina 14 times and has run out in a Saracens shirt 10 times so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored twice in the Champions Cup so far and played a huge part in the qualification to the Last 16, and his versatility across the back-three and also in the midfield will make him a crucial part of the attack for years to come.

Fans of the North Londoners will have plenty to be excited about in attack with Cinti, Elliot Daly, Rotimi Segun, Tom Parton and Alex Goode all ready to kick on in the famous black and red shirt.

Cinti is looking forward to continuing his development at StoneX Stadium.

“Saracens is a fantastic club who have been so welcoming since arriving last year. I have really enjoyed my time so far and cannot wait to see what we can achieve over the coming years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to see Cinti put pen to paper.

“We are thrilled that Lucio has committed his future to the club. Alongside players developed in our Academy, we have a long tradition of welcoming players from around the rugby world who contribute to our culture and make Saracens an inclusive and diverse club.

Lucio has already added a great deal in a short period of time and we look forward to watching him grow and develop on and off the field in the coming years.”