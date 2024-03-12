Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Lucio Cinti signs new Saracens deal

12.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Cinti1
Cinti2

Saracens is excited to announce that Lucio Cinti has signed a new long-term deal.

The Argentinian, who has taken the league by storm since arriving from London Irish in the summer has now committed his long term future to Sarries in a major coup for the club.

Cinti has had a phenomenal impact in NW4 with his scintillating pace making him a huge asset to the Sarries backline.

Alongside his compatriot Gonzalez, he has played for Argentina 14 times and has run out in a Saracens shirt 10 times so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored twice in the Champions Cup so far and played a huge part in the qualification to the Last 16, and his versatility across the back-three and also in the midfield will make him a crucial part of the attack for years to come.

Fans of the North Londoners will have plenty to be excited about in attack with Cinti, Elliot Daly, Rotimi Segun, Tom Parton and Alex Goode all ready to kick on in the famous black and red shirt.

Cinti is looking forward to continuing his development at StoneX Stadium.

“Saracens is a fantastic club who have been so welcoming since arriving last year. I have really enjoyed my time so far and cannot wait to see what we can achieve over the coming years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to see Cinti put pen to paper.

“We are thrilled that Lucio has committed his future to the club. Alongside players developed in our Academy, we have a long tradition of welcoming players from around the rugby world who contribute to our culture and make Saracens an inclusive and diverse club.

Lucio has already added a great deal in a short period of time and we look forward to watching him grow and develop on and off the field in the coming years.”

Juan2

Juan Martin Gonzalez commits future to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a new long-term contract at the club. Gonzalez, who already has a wealth of experience at just 23 years of age, has quickly become a fan-favourite at StoneX with his relentless performances in both attack and defence. With 31 caps for Argentina to his […]

12.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Packer Eng

Nine Sarries Women named in Six Nations Squad

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has named nine Saracens in his 2024 Six Nations squad, which will be captained by Saracens back-row Marlie Packer. The Saracens co-captain will reach the outstanding accolade of 100 caps when she next takes to the field for her country. There are first Six Nations call-ups for uncapped trio […]

11.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

