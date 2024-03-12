Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Juan Martin Gonzalez commits future to Saracens

12.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Juan2
Juan1

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Gonzalez, who already has a wealth of experience at just 23 years of age, has quickly become a fan-favourite at StoneX with his relentless performances in both attack and defence.

With 31 caps for Argentina to his name, he has played on the biggest stage and has transferred that quality to the Gallagher Premiership. In his 12 appearances so far for the Men in Black he has won multiple Player of the Match Awards, including one against Connacht in the Investec Champions Cup which included an incredible solo try.

The 6ft 3” and 105kg flanker has become a mainstay in the back-row, and will be looking to make the shirt his own over the coming years alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Tom Willis, Andy Christie and Theo McFarland at the base of the scrum.

Gonzalez is excited for the next chapter in North London.

“I am very proud and happy to stay longer in this beautiful club. The truth is that I needed stability and there is no better place to be than Saracens. I am looking forward to continuing with the project and doing it in the best way.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to have secured Gonzalez’s services.

"Juan has made a big impression on and off the field since his arrival post World Cup. He has fitted into the group seamlessly and has earned the respect of everyone with the consistency of his performances week after week.

Juan has the dedication and drive to take his game to the next level and his addition makes us even more excited about the talented young group of players who will take the club forward in the years to come.”

Partners

