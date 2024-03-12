Juan Martin Gonzalez commits future to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Gonzalez, who already has a wealth of experience at just 23 years of age, has quickly become a fan-favourite at StoneX with his relentless performances in both attack and defence.

With 31 caps for Argentina to his name, he has played on the biggest stage and has transferred that quality to the Gallagher Premiership. In his 12 appearances so far for the Men in Black he has won multiple Player of the Match Awards, including one against Connacht in the Investec Champions Cup which included an incredible solo try.

The 6ft 3” and 105kg flanker has become a mainstay in the back-row, and will be looking to make the shirt his own over the coming years alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Tom Willis, Andy Christie and Theo McFarland at the base of the scrum.

Gonzalez is excited for the next chapter in North London.

“I am very proud and happy to stay longer in this beautiful club. The truth is that I needed stability and there is no better place to be than Saracens. I am looking forward to continuing with the project and doing it in the best way.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to have secured Gonzalez’s services.

"Juan has made a big impression on and off the field since his arrival post World Cup. He has fitted into the group seamlessly and has earned the respect of everyone with the consistency of his performances week after week.

Juan has the dedication and drive to take his game to the next level and his addition makes us even more excited about the talented young group of players who will take the club forward in the years to come.”