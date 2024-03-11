Nine Sarries Women named in Six Nations Squad

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has named nine Saracens in his 2024 Six Nations squad, which will be captained by Saracens back-row Marlie Packer.

The Saracens co-captain will reach the outstanding accolade of 100 caps when she next takes to the field for her country.

There are first Six Nations call-ups for uncapped trio Maddie Feaunati, Lizzie Hanlon and Vicky Laflin as well as Saracens' own Sophie Bridger. Club teammate Sydney Gregson also returns to the international fold after earning three caps in 2015.

Zoe Harrison will also feature in a Red Roses tournament squad for the first time since the 2022 Rugby World Cup final having recently returned from injury.

In the pack, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Poppy Cleall will look to take their club form onto the international scene alongside Packer, whilst Bridger, Harrison and Gregson are joined by Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach in the 35-player squad.

Head Coach John Mitchell will lead the side into the tournament and he is excited about what his side can produce.

“The Six Nations is an awesome tournament and we have named squad where competition for a place in the matchday 23 exists in every position. The girls are showing signs of building good habits when they come into camp and bring with them a great attitude and fantastic energy, which follows on from the commitment they show to their club week on week.

“The Red Roses have excelled in this tournament for a long time. There is a hunger to stay the best, but we must earn the right to win Test matches. We are focused on improving performance and putting teams under more pressure to create a variety of scoring opportunities.

“There is a great excitement around the group, and we are relishing the challenge of the next seven weeks.”

The Red Roses open their campaign with a trip to Parma to take on Italy before hosting Wales at Ashton Gate, Bristol, on Saturday 30 March (kick-off 16.45 GMT).