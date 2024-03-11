Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Nine Sarries Women named in Six Nations Squad

11.03.24
Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has named nine Saracens in his 2024 Six Nations squad, which will be captained by Saracens back-row Marlie Packer.

The Saracens co-captain will reach the outstanding accolade of 100 caps when she next takes to the field for her country.

There are first Six Nations call-ups for uncapped trio Maddie Feaunati, Lizzie Hanlon and Vicky Laflin as well as Saracens' own Sophie Bridger. Club teammate Sydney Gregson also returns to the international fold after earning three caps in 2015.

Zoe Harrison will also feature in a Red Roses tournament squad for the first time since the 2022 Rugby World Cup final having recently returned from injury.

In the pack, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Poppy Cleall will look to take their club form onto the international scene alongside Packer, whilst Bridger, Harrison and Gregson are joined by Ella Wyrwas and Jess Breach in the 35-player squad.

Head Coach John Mitchell will lead the side into the tournament and he is excited about what his side can produce.

“The Six Nations is an awesome tournament and we have named squad where competition for a place in the matchday 23 exists in every position. The girls are showing signs of building good habits when they come into camp and bring with them a great attitude and fantastic energy, which follows on from the commitment they show to their club week on week.

“The Red Roses have excelled in this tournament for a long time. There is a hunger to stay the best, but we must earn the right to win Test matches. We are focused on improving performance and putting teams under more pressure to create a variety of scoring opportunities.

“There is a great excitement around the group, and we are relishing the challenge of the next seven weeks.”

The Red Roses open their campaign with a trip to Parma to take on Italy before hosting Wales at Ashton Gate, Bristol, on Saturday 30 March (kick-off 16.45 GMT).

