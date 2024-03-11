Saracens Mavericks to host Shoot4Pink Celebrity Match ahead of The Headliner

Saracens are delighted to confirm that we will be hosting a celebrity Shoot4Pink match ahead of The Headliner in association with Shawbrook at OVO Arena Wembley on 7 April, in support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

With a host of celebrities set to be announced as taking part in the match in the coming weeks, it is going to be a fantastic occasion at Wembley.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from, or have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Grants from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can provide a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses to care for breast cancer patients, vital research into this terrible disease and much more.

With breast cancer claiming the lives of 12,000 women each year, the work of foundations like Pink Ribbon is crucial.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation will be using Shoot4Pink match day to raise awareness and donations at the arena, as we work together to help those who are affected by breast cancer.Saracens Women’s Sport Managing Director Kieran Crombie is delighted to be hosting the Shoot4Pink match alongside Saracens Mavericks’ Netball Super League clash with Manchester Thunder.

“We are so pleased to be welcoming Shoot4Pink to OVO Arena Wembley in April. We cannot wait to support this incredible cause on the day, and I know that by raising awareness and donations, we can all work together in the fight against breast cancer. I know that 7th April is going to be a brilliant day and one where we can all work together to continue to raise awareness.”