Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens Mavericks to host Shoot4Pink Celebrity Match ahead of The Headliner

11.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
S4p
Headliner24 Celebritymatchday V6 4x5

Saracens are delighted to confirm that we will be hosting a celebrity Shoot4Pink match ahead of The Headliner in association with Shawbrook at OVO Arena Wembley on 7 April, in support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

With a host of celebrities set to be announced as taking part in the match in the coming weeks, it is going to be a fantastic occasion at Wembley.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from, or have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Grants from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can provide a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses to care for breast cancer patients, vital research into this terrible disease and much more.

With breast cancer claiming the lives of 12,000 women each year, the work of foundations like Pink Ribbon is crucial.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation will be using Shoot4Pink match day to raise awareness and donations at the arena, as we work together to help those who are affected by breast cancer.Saracens Women’s Sport Managing Director Kieran Crombie is delighted to be hosting the Shoot4Pink match alongside Saracens Mavericks’ Netball Super League clash with Manchester Thunder.

We are so pleased to be welcoming Shoot4Pink to OVO Arena Wembley in April. We cannot wait to support this incredible cause on the day, and I know that by raising awareness and donations, we can all work together in the fight against breast cancer. I know that 7th April is going to be a brilliant day and one where we can all work together to continue to raise awareness.”

Showd33

The Showdown 4 | 55,000 Tickets Sold!

With less than two weeks to go 'till the big one, you guessed it, we have reached yet ANOTHER milestone! We are excited to announce that over 55,000 tickets have now been SOLD for The Showdown 4, meaning 90% of the stadium is now GONE! In case you missed it, we will be heading to […]

11.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Andy1

Six Nations Round Up | Sarries shine as England shock Ireland

Saracens were front and centre of the action as England recorded a famous last gasp win over Ireland in a classic match at Twickenham. Steve Borthwick's side trailed 22-20 with the clock in the red, but Marcus Smith's drop goal sparked wild celebrations in West London. Ben Earl was once again Player of the Match […]

11.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

