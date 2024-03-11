Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Showdown 4 | 55,000 Tickets Sold!

11.03.24
In association with
City Index
Showd33
Showd1

With less than two weeks to go 'till the big one, you guessed it, we have reached yet ANOTHER milestone!

We are excited to announce that over 55,000 tickets have now been SOLD for The Showdown 4, meaning 90% of the stadium is now GONE!

In case you missed it, we will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March to take on Harlequins in The Showdown 4 in Round 13 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

We are getting closer and closer to that sell out, and WE WANT YOU to be a part of Sarries history.

Click HERE to secure your spot from as little as £21 today.

