The Showdown 4 | 55,000 Tickets Sold!

With less than two weeks to go 'till the big one, you guessed it, we have reached yet ANOTHER milestone!

We are excited to announce that over 55,000 tickets have now been SOLD for The Showdown 4, meaning 90% of the stadium is now GONE!

In case you missed it, we will be heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 23rd March to take on Harlequins in The Showdown 4 in Round 13 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

We are getting closer and closer to that sell out, and WE WANT YOU to be a part of Sarries history.

Click HERE to secure your spot from as little as £21 today.