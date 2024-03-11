Six Nations Round Up | Sarries shine as England shock Ireland

Saracens were front and centre of the action as England recorded a famous last gasp win over Ireland in a classic match at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick's side trailed 22-20 with the clock in the red, but Marcus Smith's drop goal sparked wild celebrations in West London. Ben Earl was once again Player of the Match in another relentless try-scoring display from the back-rower, whilst captain Jamie George and Maro Itoje also both started.

Theo Dan and Elliot Daly came off the bench to help get England over the line in a match that will be remembered for years.

Andy Christie made his first start for Scotland and despite their 31-29 defeat in Rome, he showed his quality with a busy performance at the Stadio Olimpico.

Elsewhere, Wales were eventually undone 45-24 by France in another thrilling encounter in Cardiff.

This weekend sees the tournament come to a close, as Wales welcome Italy to Cardiff, Ireland host Scotland in Dublin and England travel to Lyon to face France.

