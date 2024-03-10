MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 46-66 Loughborough Lightning (NSL Rd 4)

Saracens Mavericks lost to Loughborough Lightning at a sold out HSV, in a tough game where the reigning champions showed why they are one of the teams to beat this season.

Mavericks matched Lightning’s energy from the first centre pass and the first quarter saw both teams fighting hard and 10 minutes into the fixture, it was all square at 9-9.

Emma Thacker got off to a roaring start against her former side, scoring some world class long range shots, which are becoming a familiar sight for Mavericks fans.

Having gone toe-to-toe for much of the first quarter, a loss of concentration from Mavericks in the last few minutes of the first fifteen saw them go into the break with a seven goal deficit.

Loughborough started the second quarter the way they had ended the first and continued to build their lead, capitalising on the mistakes the home side were making.

Playing against top scorer from last season in Lightning’s Mary Cholhok was never going to be an easy feat, but there were moments when Mavericks’ defence did well to apply pressure on the away side.

Unfortunately these moments of pressure were not sustained to make for a real contest and at half time, Loughborough had established a 19 goal lead.

Mavericks started the third quarter with a fire in their bellies, playing with a good intensity and knocking on the door of Lightning’s defence.

The second half saw Lightning extend their lead by only one, in part because Cholhok was rested but also an increased determination to win the ball all over the court from Mavericks.

With Cholhok on the sidelines, Razia Quashie and Vicki Oyesola were able to keep the shooters out and did well in the defensive third, collecting rebounds and getting attacks underway.

It was clear to see Loughborough were a better side than Mavericks on the day, well-drilled and executing their game plan to a tee, catching the home side out on occasions.

Whilst Mavericks were able to be competitive in parts, they were not consistent enough to stay in the game, something that captain Jodie Gibson touched on in her post-match interview as an area of improvement.

It was promising to see Ine-Mari Venter shoot for a whole quarter and make her presence known in the fifteen minutes she was on court.

Whilst the heavy defeat was tough to take, it will have given Camilla Buchanan’s side a good marker in terms of where they are and where they need to be in order to compete with the top teams in the league this year.

After four games played this season, Mavericks sit seventh in the league table and are still searching for their second win of the campaign.

Mavericks now play two matches on the road against Team Bath and Strathclyde Sirens, where they will be hoping to get points on the board, as they look to develop and grow.

Report by Ayisha Gulati.