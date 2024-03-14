US broadcasting giant Fox Sports to showcase Gallagher Premiership Rugby run in

THIRTY MILLION rugby fans in the USA will be able to watch the Gallagher Premiership Rugby run in and final on Fox Sports!

Premiership Rugby is already being broadcast in North America thanks to a deal with The Rugby Network - Major League Rugby's (MLR) official multi-device streaming platform.

The matches being shown will include The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index against Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Don't miss out on the biggest rivalry in the league, book your tickets HERE.

And now the dramatic end to the season, including the final six league games, play-offs and Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024, will be on network TV after a partnership was struck with Fox Sports.

Mark Brittain, Chief Commercial Officer at Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is thrilled that the run in, play-offs and Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 will also be broadcast on Fox Sports - one of the biggest platforms in the United States.

"The US is a key growth market for Premiership Rugby and we have a close partnership with Major League Rugby who have showcased the big hits, spectacular tries and unmissable drama for the past five months on The Rugby Network platform.

"We know how much the 30 million rugby fans in North America love the unpredictable drama of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

“And we are proud to further strengthen our ties with MLR and Fox Sports to bring our league into millions more homes across the United States.”

The run in fixtures will feature the leading contenders in the rollercoaster race for the play-offs.

The top four will enter the play-offs, featuring two all-or-nothing shoot-outs with the winners progressing to the Gallagher Premiership Final 2024 – the showpiece event in English club rugby at the iconic Twickenham Stadium.

Fixtures on Fox Sports:

Round 13

Saturday, March 23

11.05 (EST) - Saracens v Harlequins (Fox Sports 2)

Round 14

Saturday, March 30

11.05 (EST) – Harlequins v Bath Rugby (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday, March 31

10.00 (EST) - Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (Fox Soccer Plus)

Round 15

Sunday, April 21

10.00 - Sale Sharks v Harlequins (Fox Sports 2)

Round 16

Saturday, April 27

10.05 (EST) - Harlequins v Northampton Saints (Fox Sports 2)

Round 17

May 10-12

TBC (Fox Soccer Plus)

Round 18

10.05 (EST) - Saturday, May 18

TBC (Fox Sports 2)

Semi-finals

June 1-2

TBC (Fox Sports 2 / Fox Soccer plus)

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final

Saturday, June 8

TBC (Fox Sports 2)