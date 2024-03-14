MATCH PREVIEW | Team Bath vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 5)

Goal Shooter Britney Clarke admits that it’s important for her side to respond, after back-to-back defeats.

Following a defeat at home against champions Loughborough Lightning last weekend, Mavericks know that a victory in the West Country against Team Bath will prove crucial if her side are to meet their own aspirations of challenging for the play-offs.

“It’s important to get a win on the board in any case after the last few weeks, but a win away from home would be even sweeter. Being able to get a win on the board is critical for us and this is going to be a key match. It’s about building up those connections and getting comfortable in our structures on court.”

Bath have had a number of changes to their side in the off-season. Despite former Maverick Kadeen Corbin remaining with the side, Clarke accepted that she would be going up against a side that will present a set of unknown challenges on court.

“Bath have a lot of unknowns. They have a new shooting circle, but it’s going to be an interesting battle. They have lots of new faces, so it’s going to be a challenge. We obviously know the threats the Kadeen will bring, but we will need to play what is on front of us and adapt to the structure Bath put out on court.”

The Goal Shooter explained that her side needed to get a positive start if they were to secure victory on Friday night, as she highlighted the importance of building positively throughout the match.

“We need to get a good start on Friday. A positive start sets the tone and that’s what we need to do. If we start well, we can then build through each quarter of the match, which we have to target this weekend.”

Mavericks already into their fifth game of a jam-packed schedule and Clarke noted that she and her teammates needed to be able to problem solve on court if they were to climb the table.

“We’re looking at how we can build and find that drive from within. We need to find the motivation and inspiration on court. It’s about having accountability for us as a group. If we’re on court and we can see something that needs changing, we need to be able to do that and be able to adapt and build in the moment. We need to get really connected.”