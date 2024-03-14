Five Sarries facing France in Six Nations climax

Five Saracens will once again be representing England this weekend when they travel to Lyon to face France on Saturday night.

Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly will all start, with Theo Dan on the bench for the clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Andy Christie is also starting for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin, and Nick Tompkins returns to the midfield for Wales against Italy in Cardiff.

This will be the last time they're all in international action before they return for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index!

“After such a hard-fought win against Ireland last week, we realise how important it is to back that performance up with another similar display in Lyon on Saturday,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“France remain one of the very top sides in the world, and will pose a great challenge for us.

“We've had a great preparation so far this week and there is a genuine sense of anticipation and determination around the camp as we head to what will be an exciting final weekend.”

FRANCE v ENGLAND

Saturday 16th March 2024

Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Kick-off: 8pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 61 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 68 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 95 caps) – vice captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 61 caps) – vice captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 111 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 80 caps) – vice captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 29 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 11 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 92 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 37 caps)

19. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 16 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 100 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 31 caps)

23. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)