Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Five Sarries facing France in Six Nations climax

14.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jinx1
Jinx3

Five Saracens will once again be representing England this weekend when they travel to Lyon to face France on Saturday night.

Captain Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly will all start, with Theo Dan on the bench for the clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Andy Christie is also starting for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin, and Nick Tompkins returns to the midfield for Wales against Italy in Cardiff.

This will be the last time they're all in international action before they return for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index!

“After such a hard-fought win against Ireland last week, we realise how important it is to back that performance up with another similar display in Lyon on Saturday,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“France remain one of the very top sides in the world, and will pose a great challenge for us.

“We've had a great preparation so far this week and there is a genuine sense of anticipation and determination around the camp as we head to what will be an exciting final weekend.”

FRANCE v ENGLAND 
Saturday 16th March 2024
Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Kick-off: 8pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 61 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 68 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 95 caps) – vice captain
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 61 caps) – vice captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 111 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 80 caps) – vice captain
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)
6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 29 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 11 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 92 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 37 caps)
19. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)
20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 16 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 100 caps)
22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 31 caps)
23. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 59 caps)

