MATCH REPORT | Team Bath 48-60 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 5)

Saracens Mavericks returned to winning ways, with a composed performance to sink Team Bath away from home.

A week on from a disappointing loss at home to Loughborough, Camilla Buchanan was able to recall captain Jodie Gibson to the starting 7, as well as handing a first start of the season to a now fully-fit Ine-Mari Venter.

The South African international wasted little time in getting back up to speed, with an early goal on the board, but the hosts hit back to take a two-goal lead, as they looked to get the home crowd off their feet.

Mavs had challenged themselves to show more intent heading into this one and Vicki Oyesola certainly did that, with a crucial deflection to turn the ball over, allowing Venter to pull her side back within a goal.

Venter’s partnership with Emma Thacker already looks to be a promising one in and around the shooting circle, as the pair continued to link up well to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Bath were playing some of their best stuff of the season though and, with one stray pass, they were able to wrestle the momentum back and take a four-goal lead, despite the efforts of Georgia Lees to find Venter in the shooting circle.

Mavericks weren’t disheartened by heading in down on the scoreboard though and they began to find their groove in devastating fashion as the match resumed.

With Indya Masser and Aliyah Zaranyika thrust into the action, the pair quickly got up to speed, with a series of crucial intercepts from the latter and deft touches at Centre from the former, to allow Venter to level up the match.

With five minutes to go of the second quarter, Venter continued to show her shooting prowess, with two quickfire goals to take her side into the lead.

They continued to hit the accelerator too, with Lees showing superb awareness to find her shooters in positions where they were able to rattle off the goals, to give Mavs a six-point lead at the break.

Bath returned to the court looking to fight their way back into this one, but they were unable to make any headway past a defensive end led with typical power and poise by Razia Quashie.

Her turnover allowed Mavs to race down the court for another Venter goal, with Zaranyika also doing her bit alongside Gibson to provide attacking opportunities for their side.

Venter and Thacker were in no mood to let-up either, as they extended their side’s advantage out to 11, before another Quashie intercept allowed her side to add one more goal for good measure, heading into the final quarter.

Despite Mavs holding a sizeable advantage going into the final 15 minutes, Bath looked to cut the deficit, as they were roared on by their vocal home crowd.

Several quick goal from the hosts saw them cut the advantage to 8 goals, but Mavs quickly rediscovered their composure on court, with a Gibson turnover allowing Venter to increase the lead again.

Kira Rothwell was introduced to the action with just under 10 minutes of the match left and she quickly made her mark, as she notched a first goal of the evening after a delightful tip-down from Venter.

Mavs continued going until the final moments of the game, with the South African adding a final goal of the evening, to ensure that her side hit 60 goals for the first time this season.

This was a much-needed win for Mavericks, but they will know that they will need to back it up again next weekend against Strathclyde Sirens.