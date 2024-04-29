Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
CLUB STATEMENT | Billy Vunipola

29.04.24

29.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bill1
Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca.

We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.

News

Repfina

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears Women 17-31 Saracens Women (AC Final)

Saracens Women secured the Allianz Cup title in pulsating fashion, as they overturned a halftime deficit to silence the crowd at Shaftesbury Park. On a dry and blustery afternoon, it was Saracens who started the stronger with Amelia MacDougall controlling things from fly-half. It was Saracens asking all the questions in attack in the early […]

28.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bathrep1

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 12-15 Saracens Men

Saracens Men secured a famous win as a last gasp penalty from Owen Farrell saw them leave The Recreation Ground with a 15-12 victory over Bath Rugby. The scores were level in the final quarter in a classic Gallagher Premiership encounter, until the late kick from the captain secured the Men in Black a crucial […]

26.04.24
In association with
Partners

