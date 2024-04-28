Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears Women 17-31 Saracens Women (AC Final)

28.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Repfina
R3 14964

Saracens Women secured the Allianz Cup title in pulsating fashion, as they overturned a halftime deficit to silence the crowd at Shaftesbury Park.

On a dry and blustery afternoon, it was Saracens who started the stronger with Amelia MacDougall controlling things from fly-half.

It was Saracens asking all the questions in attack in the early moments, with Isla Alejandro causing havoc on the wing, before the Bears roared into life as they went to the corner.

Sarries survived though, with Sonia Green producing a superb steal to allow her side to clear their lines.

It was cagey from both teams, as they looked to wear down the opposition defences, all whilst trying to keep their own attacks flowing.

Bryony Cleall had impressive afternoon with a series of barnstorming runs, whilst May Campbell produced several moments of magic with ball in hand, but Saracens still struggled to make any inroads in the Bristol 22.

Despite all of Saracens' dominance, it was the Bears who opened the scoring, with a looping pass finding its way to Deborah Wills, for the former Saracen to race away and notch the first try of the afternoon.

Saracens were continue to get good go forward from Campbell but Wills added a second shortly after the half hour mark to leave Saracens down on the scoreboard.

They needed a response and they found it from the restart, with Akina Gondwe securing a crucial turnover for her side, before Tori Sellors took the penalty quickly, injecting pace that the Bears couldn't cope with.

From there, Saracens went back to type, with Gondwe eventually crashing over to limit the deficit at the break.

Sarries needed to start fast in the second half and they did just that after another line break, with the ball being worked wide for Lotte Clapp to wrestle over out wide to level the tie.

Cleall was growing into the game now, carrying with intensity and purpose every time she touched the ball. Sarries were continuing to ask questions and they thought they'd hit the front shortly after, only to be held up over the line.

That third score soon came though, with Bryony Field crashing over off the back of the maul.

Saracens lost the ball forward from the restart though, gifting the Bears and opportunity to respond immediately.

They did just that, with Ella Lovibond running in out wide to level the match again.

It was ebbing and flowing heading into the last twenty minutes, with Bristol then losing the ball from the kick-off in a carbon copy of Saracens' error.

Alex Austerberry's side were determined to make the most of the opportunity, but they were again unlucky to not score, with Sharifa Kasolo losing control of the ball on the line, before being held up.

Eventually though, the pressure told, as Saracens' pack kept it tight again, building the phases before Cleall found a blade of white grass to dot the ball down and restore the lead.

MacDougall's superb conversion took her side clear by 7, but the Bears came back again, with Saracens' last-ditch defence and dominance at the lineout coming to the fore to hold Brisol out.

With time ticking away, Sarries worked their way back up the field, with Sarah McKenna picking a perfectly timed pass on her outside for Campbell to race through and dive over to secure the win.

Sarries still wanted another score and they nearly found it thanks to another brutal driving maul, but they were unable to capitalise in the end.

That didn't matter though, as by that point the game was won, with the referee's whistle sparking celebrations on the pitch and in the stands, as Saracens secured their 11th cup victory.

News

See all news
Repfina

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears Women 17-31 Saracens Women (AC Final)

Saracens Women secured the Allianz Cup title in pulsating fashion, as they overturned a halftime deficit to silence the crowd at Shaftesbury Park. On a dry and blustery afternoon, it was Saracens who started the stronger with Amelia MacDougall controlling things from fly-half. It was Saracens asking all the questions in attack in the early […]

28.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bathrep1

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 12-15 Saracens Men

Saracens Men secured a famous win as a last gasp penalty from Owen Farrell saw them leave The Recreation Ground with a 15-12 victory over Bath Rugby. The scores were level in the final quarter in a classic Gallagher Premiership encounter, until the late kick from the captain secured the Men in Black a crucial […]

26.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Injuryupdate

INJURY UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks - April 2024

Saracens Mavericks are today able to provide the following squad and injury update. Peace Akinyemi is progressing well, having picked up an injury at the start of the season. She is expected to return to the court before the end of the 2024 NSL season. Both Ellie Rattu and Vicki Oyesola remain part of the […]

26.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross