StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 53-44 Team Bath (NSL Rd 11)

28.04.24
Clarkerep
Saracens Mavericks eventually pulled clear to secure an important victory against a determined Team Bath side in front of a record crowd at HSV.

After two matches against last season's finalists where Mavericks showed they can mix it with this best, this was an opportunity to keep themselves in the hunt as part of the chasing pack for the play-off places.

Team Bath are an ever-improving side though and they started the faster to take a four-goal lead, before Mavericks began to close the gap thanks to several long-bombs from Emma Thacker.

Bath are a tricky side to play against though and several interceptions from the visitors made life difficult for Mavericks, before Ine-Mari Venter pulled her side level and then ahead on the scoreboard.

She was aided by a huge interception from Razia Quashie on her 100th appearance, which helped Mavericks take a four-goal lead heading into the second quarter.

The visitors continued to press though, narrowing the gap to just a single goal, before Quashie calmed the nerves with another crucial turnover.

Her defensive efforts were being matched by Aliyah Zaranyika, who continued her stunning recent form with several crucial interventions.

With Kira Rothwell making her way onto to the court, Mavericks began to reassert themselves again on the scoreboard, eventually stretching the lead to five going into the break.

The third quarter continued to be a nip and tuck affair, with Bath using their mid-court players to great effect to narrow the gap.

With Britney Clarke making her way onto court for Mavericks, the side adjusted well to a new target in the shooting circle, with the Goal Shooter immediately bagging two crucial goals.

The visitors continued to stick to task but, as Mavericks applied the pressure, mistakes crept into their game, with Camilla Buchanan's side took full advantage of, to stretch the lead out to 7.

Mavericks were in the groove now, with Quashie adding another turnover for good measure and Indya Masser bursting into life with several superb feeds, as Mavs stretched away to send a record Herts Sports Village crowd home happy, heading into another crucial fixture against Strathclyde Sirens.

Toby2

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
Billy1

Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
Rbl

Saracens celebrate success at Rugby Black List Awards

It was a night of success for Saracens players and staff at the Rugby Black List awards on Tuesday evening. Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw was named as the Performance Coach of the Year, whilst Women's back-row Sharifa Kasolo was named as Women's Rising Star. Andy Christie was also nominated for Men's Performance Player of […]

01.05.24
