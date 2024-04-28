MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 53-44 Team Bath (NSL Rd 11)

Saracens Mavericks eventually pulled clear to secure an important victory against a determined Team Bath side in front of a record crowd at HSV.

After two matches against last season's finalists where Mavericks showed they can mix it with this best, this was an opportunity to keep themselves in the hunt as part of the chasing pack for the play-off places.

Team Bath are an ever-improving side though and they started the faster to take a four-goal lead, before Mavericks began to close the gap thanks to several long-bombs from Emma Thacker.

Bath are a tricky side to play against though and several interceptions from the visitors made life difficult for Mavericks, before Ine-Mari Venter pulled her side level and then ahead on the scoreboard.

She was aided by a huge interception from Razia Quashie on her 100th appearance, which helped Mavericks take a four-goal lead heading into the second quarter.

The visitors continued to press though, narrowing the gap to just a single goal, before Quashie calmed the nerves with another crucial turnover.

Her defensive efforts were being matched by Aliyah Zaranyika, who continued her stunning recent form with several crucial interventions.

With Kira Rothwell making her way onto to the court, Mavericks began to reassert themselves again on the scoreboard, eventually stretching the lead to five going into the break.

The third quarter continued to be a nip and tuck affair, with Bath using their mid-court players to great effect to narrow the gap.

With Britney Clarke making her way onto court for Mavericks, the side adjusted well to a new target in the shooting circle, with the Goal Shooter immediately bagging two crucial goals.

The visitors continued to stick to task but, as Mavericks applied the pressure, mistakes crept into their game, with Camilla Buchanan's side took full advantage of, to stretch the lead out to 7.

Mavericks were in the groove now, with Quashie adding another turnover for good measure and Indya Masser bursting into life with several superb feeds, as Mavs stretched away to send a record Herts Sports Village crowd home happy, heading into another crucial fixture against Strathclyde Sirens.