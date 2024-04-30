Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC Final)

30.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Final Alex
Bristol Bears Women V Saracens Women Allianz Cup Final Rugby Union

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry couldn’t hide his pride, as Saracens Women overturned a half-time deficit to secure Allianz Cup glory against Bristol Bears.

In a pulsating encounter, Saracens pulled away in the last twenty minutes to secure the victory and Austerberry paid tribute to the efforts of his side, whilst also crediting the performance of the Bears.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team did in the second half. Credit to Bristol, the way they defended made it incredibly tough. It was two very good teams going at it and to come out with the win is something we’re immensely proud of. It was a fantastic occasion and a great way to finish the cup with a game of that quality.”

When pressed on what messages he’d given to the group at half-time, Austerberry explained that he and his coaching staff had told the players to put in a performance that they would remember for a long time to come.

“We thought we were a little off the pace in the first half. We’ve been burnt by Bristol recently when we weren’t 100%. A few times we got caught on the edges so there were some fixups there, but ultimately, we said to the group that we had 40 minutes to go and make a memory and we did a pretty good job of that!”

At a packed out Shaftesbury Park, there was a big Saracens following, with Austerberry praising the fans for the support they had given to his side.

“It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. They travelled a good few hours to make it and some of them made a weekend of it after watching the boys on Friday night as well. These are the things you remember and it’s truly special. We want to say thank you to them too. It’s scenes like the ones at full-time that you remember, and we thank the fans for their incredible support.”

News

Maro1

DISCIPLINARY OUTCOME | Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje, Saracens, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday 30 April, chaired by Philip Evans KC sitting with Becky Essex and Martyn Wood. Itoje was cited for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on 26 April 2024.  The incident occurred in the 29th minute of […]

01.05.24
Round 5 Wrap

WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL WRAP

It was another superb weekend of international action for our Saracens Women's stars. The Red Roses secured a sixth straight Six Nations title, with a pulsating 42-21 victory over France in Bordeaux. Marlie Packer led from the front, with Jess Breach impressing again on the wing. Kelsey Clifford and Sydney Gregson both featured off the […]

30.04.24
Sale3

Saracens Men v Sale Sharks | SOLD OUT!

Saracens Men v Sale Sharks, the final regular Gallagher Premiership league home game of the season, is now SOLD OUT in what is our fasting ever selling fixture at StoneX Stadium. Fans who are interested in attending this fixture should complete the form here to ensure they are the first to know if any tickets […]

30.04.24
Partners

