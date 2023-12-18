Coming Next

IF THE THOUGHT OF TOO MUCH ‘TURKEY AND CHRISTMAS PUD’ IS ALREADY STARTING TO MAKE YOU PANIC ABOUT PUTTING ON A FEW POUNDS OVER THE ‘FESTIVE SEASON’, THEN WE HAVE THE PERFECT SOLUTION FOR YOU RIGHT HERE AT THE STONEX STADIUM.

What better way to get out of the house and stretch your legs before and after the big day than to watch the ‘Men and Women in Black’ strut their stuff in their respective Championships.

‘The Christmas Cracker’ features a mouth-watering clash between Saracens Women and Bristol Bears on Saturday, 23 December. With a 12.30pm kick-off at the StoneX Stadium, the game will provide families and friends with the perfect way to kick-off the Festive weekend.

That can be the Christmas present to yourself and the following weekend, Saturday 30 December, can be your New Year’s Gift. That’s the day Saracens hope to end the year on a high as they prepare to take a positive step into the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Newcastle Falcons are the visitors. It will be a great way to ring out of the old year and perhaps the perfect Christmas gift for that hard-to-buy-for relative or loved one.

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, and they want to go out with a bang! Come and join in the Festive Fun.