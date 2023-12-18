Coming Next

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
18.12.23
IF THE THOUGHT OF TOO MUCH ‘TURKEY AND CHRISTMAS PUD’ IS ALREADY STARTING TO MAKE YOU PANIC ABOUT PUTTING ON A FEW POUNDS OVER THE ‘FESTIVE SEASON’, THEN WE HAVE THE PERFECT SOLUTION FOR YOU RIGHT HERE AT THE STONEX STADIUM.

What better way to get out of the house and stretch your legs before and after the big day than to watch the ‘Men and Women in Black’ strut their stuff in their respective Championships.

‘The Christmas Cracker’ features a mouth-watering clash between Saracens Women and Bristol Bears on Saturday, 23 December. With a 12.30pm kick-off at the StoneX Stadium, the game will provide families and friends with the perfect way to kick-off the Festive weekend.

That can be the Christmas present to yourself and the following weekend, Saturday 30 December, can be your New Year’s Gift. That’s the day Saracens hope to end the year on a high as they prepare to take a positive step into the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Newcastle Falcons are the visitors. It will be a great way to ring out of the old year and perhaps the perfect Christmas gift for that hard-to-buy-for relative or loved one.

That will be the final game of the year for the ‘Men in Black’, and they want to go out with a bang! Come and join in the Festive Fun.

STATS PREVIEW | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men

Here are some key numbers ahead of Friday's trip to face Sale Sharks! Sale Sharks' four game winning run in Gallagher Premiership Rugby ended with their 3-36 loss at Harlequins in Round 8. The Sharks are the only team ever to have topped the Premiership table with a negative points difference. Sale have won their […]

19.12.23
18.12.23
Az Tompkins

A-Z | Nick Tompkins

This week, it's Nick Tompkins' turn to take on the A-Z.   A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Doctor Strange B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Kev Sorrell C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Going to Chester Zoo. I like zoos […]

18.12.23
