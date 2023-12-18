Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
A-Z | Nick Tompkins

18.12.23
City Index
City Index City Index
Az Tompkins
Saracens V Bristol Bears Rugby Union 2023/2024

This week, it's Nick Tompkins' turn to take on the A-Z.

 

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Doctor Strange

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Kev Sorrell

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Going to Chester Zoo. I like zoos and animals.

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Breakfast bagel

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

The Dark Knight

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Christian Judge

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Bali

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Tom Parton - tells me to shut up all the time.

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Nick Isiekwe, he’s fun to laugh at

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Early as possible

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Two - English and Welsh

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Pompeii – Bastille

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?

57 - training kit number and there are 57 Heinz varieties.

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

American Football

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

Owen Farrell

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Maro Itoje

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Maro Itoje

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

None

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Current

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Ivan Van Zyl

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?

Rarely

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Dan Biggar

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

No, touch wood.

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?

In the Valleys of South London

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Gibbon

