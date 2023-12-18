A-Z | Nick Tompkins

This week, it's Nick Tompkins' turn to take on the A-Z.

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Doctor Strange

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Kev Sorrell

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Going to Chester Zoo. I like zoos and animals.

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Breakfast bagel

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

The Dark Knight

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Christian Judge

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Bali

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Tom Parton - tells me to shut up all the time.

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Nick Isiekwe, he’s fun to laugh at

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

Early as possible

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

Two - English and Welsh

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Pompeii – Bastille

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?

57 - training kit number and there are 57 Heinz varieties.

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

American Football

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

Owen Farrell

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Maro Itoje

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Maro Itoje

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

None

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?

Current

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Ivan Van Zyl

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?

Rarely

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Dan Biggar

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

No, touch wood.

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?

In the Valleys of South London

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

Gibbon