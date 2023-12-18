A-Z | Nick Tompkins
This week, it's Nick Tompkins' turn to take on the A-Z.
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Doctor Strange
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Kev Sorrell
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Going to Chester Zoo. I like zoos and animals.
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Breakfast bagel
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
History
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
The Dark Knight
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Christian Judge
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Bali
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Tom Parton - tells me to shut up all the time.
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Nick Isiekwe, he’s fun to laugh at
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
Early as possible
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
Two - English and Welsh
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Pompeii – Bastille
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
57 - training kit number and there are 57 Heinz varieties.
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
American Football
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Owen Farrell
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Maro Itoje
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Maro Itoje
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
None
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
Current
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ivan Van Zyl
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
Rarely
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Dan Biggar
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
No, touch wood.
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
In the Valleys of South London
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Gibbon