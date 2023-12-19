Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
STATS PREVIEW | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men

19.12.23
Here are some key numbers ahead of Friday's trip to face Sale Sharks!

  • Sale Sharks' four game winning run in Gallagher Premiership Rugby ended with their 3-36 loss at Harlequins in Round 8.
  • The Sharks are the only team ever to have topped the Premiership table with a negative points difference.
  • Sale have won their last eleven home games in Premiership Rugby since Harlequins beat them at Salford City Stadium in October 2022.
  • Saracens' five game winning streak in Gallagher Premiership Rugby ended with their 12-18 home defeat to Northampton in Round 8.
  • Saracens have won their last three away games in Premiership Rugby since their heavy defeat at Exeter on the opening weekend.
  • Saracens have won four of their last five fixtures against Sale including their 35-25 win in last season's final.
  • Saracens have won just once at Salford City Stadium since 2018: 18-12 in April 2022.

