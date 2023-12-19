STATS PREVIEW | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men
Here are some key numbers ahead of Friday's trip to face Sale Sharks!
- Sale Sharks' four game winning run in Gallagher Premiership Rugby ended with their 3-36 loss at Harlequins in Round 8.
- The Sharks are the only team ever to have topped the Premiership table with a negative points difference.
- Sale have won their last eleven home games in Premiership Rugby since Harlequins beat them at Salford City Stadium in October 2022.
- Saracens' five game winning streak in Gallagher Premiership Rugby ended with their 12-18 home defeat to Northampton in Round 8.
- Saracens have won their last three away games in Premiership Rugby since their heavy defeat at Exeter on the opening weekend.
- Saracens have won four of their last five fixtures against Sale including their 35-25 win in last season's final.
- Saracens have won just once at Salford City Stadium since 2018: 18-12 in April 2022.