Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
What's on at StoneX for the Christmas Cracker

20.12.23
What's On At Stonex
Saracens V Loughborough Lightning Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

It's set to be a Christmas Cracker in more ways than one this weekend at StoneX.

The action on the pitch is set to be a festive feast, with first and third in the league locking horns, but there's also an incredible amount going on around the stadium.

Before doors open, we're hosting a coaching session on the pitch for U12-U18s, as those in attendance get the chance train on the first team pitch.

Once the gates open at 11am, we'll be welcoming fans to the Fanzone in the Olympic Bar, with bouncy castles, face painting, your chance to write a message to our Saracens Women's players and so much more!

We'll also have members of our first team squad in the Fanzone for a signing session from 11.40-12.10. Grab a selfied or an autograph with some of your Saracens heroes.

Our official snack and energy bar partner TREK will also be set up on the Piazza, so make sure you drop in and see what else is in store.

For the first time ever, a physical matchday programme will also be available for the match in limited numbers. Head to the shop or your nearest programme seller on the Piazza to grab a piece of Saracens history!

We're also welcoming back Saracens Women legends and former players for this fixture, so make sure you grab a chance to say hello before kick-off!

With Christmas just days away, if you need to buy some last minute presents, make sure you head into the shop between 11am-3pm to grab your last-minute Sarries gifts for friends and families.

With it being Christmas time, we're also spreading the festive cheer, with a visit from Santa and some of his reindeer! Make sure you find him and keep yourselves on the nice list!

Santa isn't just here to say hello though! The man himself will be performing Christmas classics pre-match with our wonderful stadium announcer ahead of kick-off! Grab a drink, head to your seats and join in with the seasonal singing pre-match!

Ahead of kick-off, we'll also have a pre-match interview with one of our Sarries stars on the pitch at 12:05, to keep you all up speed with what's going on in camp.

Make sure to wear your best festive jumpers too, as we'll be hosting a Christmas Jumper competition at half-time, with the winner for best dressed winning a pair of tickets for The Duel on 10 February against Harlequins.

Post-match, we'll be speaking to our player of the match on the big screens, before our players head over to the side of the pitch for a final chance for selfies and autographs, before the stadium closes to general public at 4pm.

Ella Wyrwas Interview

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas admits that Saturday’s match against Bristol is the type of big game that she will want to remember as a player. Heading into the Christmas Cracker, a bumper crowd is expected at StoneX and Wyrwas is excited for what’s to come. “To know that so many people will be out there to […]

20.12.23
Austberry

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR - Rd 6)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry admitted that ‘The Christmas Cracker’ against Bristol this weekend was one that jumped off the calendar when the league fixtures were announced. Sarries head into this one off the back of an unbeaten start, but they will be wary of a Bears side that possess power and pace aplenty in […]

20.12.23
What's On At Stonex

20.12.23
