What's on at StoneX for the Christmas Cracker

It's set to be a Christmas Cracker in more ways than one this weekend at StoneX.

The action on the pitch is set to be a festive feast, with first and third in the league locking horns, but there's also an incredible amount going on around the stadium.

Before doors open, we're hosting a coaching session on the pitch for U12-U18s, as those in attendance get the chance train on the first team pitch.

Once the gates open at 11am, we'll be welcoming fans to the Fanzone in the Olympic Bar, with bouncy castles, face painting, your chance to write a message to our Saracens Women's players and so much more!

We'll also have members of our first team squad in the Fanzone for a signing session from 11.40-12.10. Grab a selfied or an autograph with some of your Saracens heroes.

Our official snack and energy bar partner TREK will also be set up on the Piazza, so make sure you drop in and see what else is in store.

For the first time ever, a physical matchday programme will also be available for the match in limited numbers. Head to the shop or your nearest programme seller on the Piazza to grab a piece of Saracens history!

We're also welcoming back Saracens Women legends and former players for this fixture, so make sure you grab a chance to say hello before kick-off!

With Christmas just days away, if you need to buy some last minute presents, make sure you head into the shop between 11am-3pm to grab your last-minute Sarries gifts for friends and families.

With it being Christmas time, we're also spreading the festive cheer, with a visit from Santa and some of his reindeer! Make sure you find him and keep yourselves on the nice list!

Santa isn't just here to say hello though! The man himself will be performing Christmas classics pre-match with our wonderful stadium announcer ahead of kick-off! Grab a drink, head to your seats and join in with the seasonal singing pre-match!

Ahead of kick-off, we'll also have a pre-match interview with one of our Sarries stars on the pitch at 12:05, to keep you all up speed with what's going on in camp.

Make sure to wear your best festive jumpers too, as we'll be hosting a Christmas Jumper competition at half-time, with the winner for best dressed winning a pair of tickets for The Duel on 10 February against Harlequins.

Post-match, we'll be speaking to our player of the match on the big screens, before our players head over to the side of the pitch for a final chance for selfies and autographs, before the stadium closes to general public at 4pm.