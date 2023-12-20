Lisa Mather to depart Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Lisa Mather has left the club to return to New Zealand, taking up an opportunity in the ANZ Premiership.

A hugely popular figure within the Mavericks squad and with the fanbase, Mather has endeared herself to the Mavericks family over the last 12 months and will be missed by all.

The opportunity that has presented itself allows Mather to return home to her native New Zealand for the new season. As a club, Saracens always aim to put people first and as such, it has been agreed that Mather will be leaving the club prior to the 2024 Netball Super League season to fulfil her wish to return home.

Speaking ahead of returning to New Zealand, Mather expressed her gratitude to the club for their understanding in allowing her to pursue a new opportunity, as well as looking back fondly on her time in a Mavericks dress.

"When reflecting on my time at this club, I have so much gratitude for the whole experience. I am so proud and honoured to of had the opportunity to represent Saracens Mavericks with such an amazing group of people. From the community and their warming engagement, the organisation, management and players, the biggest thank you to you all!! I will miss all the people within this club dearly as many have all contributed so much to my journey here.

This decision was very unexpected and one that was not made lightly with many personal factors accounted for. The group have supported me with so much kindness and I have really appreciated that. Regardless, I know I will forever be a Mavericks fan and will be cheering the team on from afar! The group are working super hard and I wish them all the best and success they deserve in the 2024 season."

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan also paid tribute to the talented Centre, crediting her for what she had given to the club and the environment within the team.

"Lisa has been a true professional. From our first meeting over FaceTime, I knew she would give everything to the club and buy into our values. She's taught us a few things of her own too. We're so excited for Lisa and for the prospects she has ahead of her and we'll be following her journey incredibly closely, as I know she will ours. We wish her all the very best for the future."