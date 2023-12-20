Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Lisa Mather to depart Saracens Mavericks

20.12.23
Shawbrook
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mathergbye
Saracens Mavericks V Manchester Thunder Netball 2023 Superleague

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Lisa Mather has left the club to return to New Zealand, taking up an opportunity in the ANZ Premiership.

A hugely popular figure within the Mavericks squad and with the fanbase, Mather has endeared herself to the Mavericks family over the last 12 months and will be missed by all.

The opportunity that has presented itself allows Mather to return home to her native New Zealand for the new season. As a club, Saracens always aim to put people first and as such, it has been agreed that Mather will be leaving the club prior to the 2024 Netball Super League season to fulfil her wish to return home.

Speaking ahead of returning to New Zealand, Mather expressed her gratitude to the club for their understanding in allowing her to pursue a new opportunity, as well as looking back fondly on her time in a Mavericks dress.

"When reflecting on my time at this club, I have so much gratitude for the whole experience. I am so proud and honoured to of had the opportunity to represent Saracens Mavericks with such an amazing group of people. From the community and their warming engagement, the organisation, management and players, the biggest thank you to you all!! I will miss all the people within this club dearly as many have all contributed so much to my journey here.

This decision was very unexpected and one that was not made lightly with many personal factors accounted for. The group have supported me with so much kindness and I have really appreciated that. Regardless, I know I will forever be a Mavericks fan and will be cheering the team on from afar! The group are working super hard and I wish them all the best and success they deserve in the 2024 season."

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan also paid tribute to the talented Centre, crediting her for what she had given to the club and the environment within the team.

"Lisa has been a true professional. From our first meeting over FaceTime, I knew she would give everything to the club and buy into our values. She's taught us a few things of her own too. We're so excited for Lisa and for the prospects she has ahead of her and we'll be following her journey incredibly closely, as I know she will ours. We wish her all the very best for the future."

Olly1

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 9)

Olly Hartley is looking to build on his fine form as he gets another chance in the 12 shirt for Friday’s crucial top of the table Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium. The centre is enjoying a purple patch in the midfield, scoring twice against Connacht last week and he has […]

21.12.23
City Index
City Index City Index
Indya Masser

Indya Masser Named in Mavericks 2024 NSL Squad

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Indya Masser will be stepping up from Training Partner to one of the core NSL squad for the 2024 season, following the departure of Lisa Mather. The talented Wing Attack made the move to Mavericks from Loughborough Lightning during the summer and will now step into the 12-player NSL squad, […]

21.12.23
Shawbrook
Shawbrook Shawbrook
