Indya Masser Named in Mavericks 2024 NSL Squad

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Indya Masser will be stepping up from Training Partner to one of the core NSL squad for the 2024 season, following the departure of Lisa Mather.

The talented Wing Attack made the move to Mavericks from Loughborough Lightning during the summer and will now step into the 12-player NSL squad, having impressed in her role as Training Partner since joining the club.

One of the key values at Saracens is promoting from within and Masser's elevation to the NSL squad highlights the continuation of this ethos.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan has been thrilled with the impact Masser has already made as a Training Partner and is left with no doubt that she will step up and acclimatise well as part of the group of 12 this season.

"Indya has already committed a huge amount to being able to train full-time with us. She's shown all the qualities we would want in a senior player and elevating her into the 12 was an easy decision to make. She's so young and has so much potential. She's like a sponge in training and has the desire to become a top netball player. We're excited to work with her more closely this season. She's got so much to give and we can't wait to help her continue her journey and development."

Masser herself, is relishing the opportunity to challenge herself in the NSL squad.

"Lisa has left me big shoes to fill. She was an amazing teammate and created such a great vibe within the group. I am so ready for this challenge and grateful for the opportunity to step up into this group. I will give it my all, whilst still learning from these amazing athletes. I can't wait to get stuck in."