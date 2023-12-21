Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw

Indya Masser Named in Mavericks 2024 NSL Squad

21.12.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Indya Masser
Whatsapp Image 2023 12 18 At 13.35.35

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Indya Masser will be stepping up from Training Partner to one of the core NSL squad for the 2024 season, following the departure of Lisa Mather.

The talented Wing Attack made the move to Mavericks from Loughborough Lightning during the summer and will now step into the 12-player NSL squad, having impressed in her role as Training Partner since joining the club.

One of the key values at Saracens is promoting from within and Masser's elevation to the NSL squad highlights the continuation of this ethos.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan has been thrilled with the impact Masser has already made as a Training Partner and is left with no doubt that she will step up and acclimatise well as part of the group of 12 this season.

"Indya has already committed a huge amount to being able to train full-time with us. She's shown all the qualities we would want in a senior player and elevating her into the 12 was an easy decision to make. She's so young and has so much potential. She's like a sponge in training and has the desire to become a top netball player. We're excited to work with her more closely this season. She's got so much to give and we can't wait to help her continue her journey and development."

Masser herself, is relishing the opportunity to challenge herself in the NSL squad.

"Lisa has left me big shoes to fill. She was an amazing teammate and created such a great vibe within the group. I am so ready for this challenge and grateful for the opportunity to step up into this group. I will give it my all, whilst still learning from these amazing athletes. I can't wait to get stuck in."

