Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 9)

21.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Olly1
Olly2

Olly Hartley is looking to build on his fine form as he gets another chance in the 12 shirt for Friday’s crucial top of the table Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium.

The centre is enjoying a purple patch in the midfield, scoring twice against Connacht last week and he has been trusted once again for the trip up North.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made one change from the side that secured the bonus point win in the Investec Champions Cup at StoneX, with Ivan van Zyl coming back in to add further pace to the back-line.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Alec Clarey continue in the front-row, with Maro Itoje and Theo McFarland in the engine room.

Juan Martin Gonzalez keeps his place after a Player of the Match display which included one of the tries of the season, and he has Andy Christie and Billy Vunipola for company at the base of the scrum once again.

Van Zyl and captain Farrell will look to run the game as half-backs, and the centre pairing of Hartley and Nick Tompkins gets another runout.

Sean Maitland and Lucio Cinti, who both scored last week will go again on the wings, with the ever-present Alex Goode at full-back.

On the bench Hugh Tizard will add plenty of physicality to the pack against a sizeable Sharks outfit, and Tom Parton can inject significant pace when called upon.

Hartley is excited to take on the table-toppers under the lights.

“Last weekend was a massive step forward so we want to improve on that performance. This game is a big test but we’re looking at it as another opportunity to get better.

The experience really helps me. I can do my job and focus on that with so many good players around me who can give me great confidence.”

Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje

5 Theo McFarland

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Sean Maitland

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Lucio Cinti

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Tom West

18 Logovi’i Mulipola

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Tom Parton

News

See all news
Olly1

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 9)

Olly Hartley is looking to build on his fine form as he gets another chance in the 12 shirt for Friday’s crucial top of the table Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium. The centre is enjoying a purple patch in the midfield, scoring twice against Connacht last week and he has […]

21.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Indya Masser

Indya Masser Named in Mavericks 2024 NSL Squad

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Indya Masser will be stepping up from Training Partner to one of the core NSL squad for the 2024 season, following the departure of Lisa Mather. The talented Wing Attack made the move to Mavericks from Loughborough Lightning during the summer and will now step into the 12-player NSL squad, […]

21.12.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mathergbye

Lisa Mather to depart Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Lisa Mather has left the club to return to New Zealand, taking up an opportunity in the ANZ Premiership. A hugely popular figure within the Mavericks squad and with the fanbase, Mather has endeared herself to the Mavericks family over the last 12 months and will be missed by all. […]

20.12.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners