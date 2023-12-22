TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Bristol Bears (PWR - Rd 6)

Co-captain Marlie Packer is readying her side for a massive test come kick-off against Bristol Bears on Saturday.

It's first versus third as Saracens aim to finish the year at the top of the tree and continue their unbeaten start. Having suffered from a slow start last season, Saracens have been reenergised at the start of this campaign and Packer believes that the work that has gone in off the pitch has been the driving force behind it. She explained though, that her side had to stick to process on Saturday afternoon if they are to secure victory.

"For us, the season has started really well. Each week, we've been growing on and off the pitch. That's been the difference from last season and it's been paying dividends on the pitch so far. Bristol are going to be a really tough side, but we need to stick to our processes and bring the tempo to the game when we want to bring it. We need to make sure we manage it, but it's going to be a really exciting occasion."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made a number of changes to his side for this one.

Up front, May Campbell returns at hooker, alongside Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose in the front-row.

In the second-row, Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans return to the matchday squad, whilst Sophie de Goede moves to blindside flanker, with co-captain Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall returning to the side in the back-row.

At halfback, Ella Wyrwas starts alongside Amelia MacDougall, whilst Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson continue in the centres.

There's a further change to the starting XV in the back three too, with Coreen Grant coming into the side alongside co-captain Lotte Clapp and Jess Breach at fullback.

On the bench, Bryony Field, Akina Gondwe and Chloe Flanagan will add impact to the front row, with Louise McMillan, Emma Taylor and Grace Moore acting as the forward cover.

As part of a 6-2 split, Leanne Infante and Beth Blackcock will covers the backs, with Blacklock set for her first home appearance in Sarries colours.

With a bumper crowd expected at StoneX, Packer admitted that it was going to be a special occasion for her and her teammates on Saturday afternoon.

"There's nothing like having a home game with that crowd in behind us. With it being a few days out from Christmas, it's going to be really special. I know the whole team are really looking forward to it, but we've got to take care of business on the field and look to finish the year in a positive way."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie de Goede

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Gant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock