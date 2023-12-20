Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
James Hadfield extends Saracens stay

20.12.23
Saracens is pleased to confirm that James Hadfield has extended his deal at the club until the end of the  2023/24 season.

The hooker, who initially joined on a short-term deal has had a great impact at StoneX Stadium and already has eight appearances to his name.

The 26-year-old has previous experience with the likes of Jersey Reds and Richmond, and has shown his quality with the Men in Black, in particular an outstanding display in the away win against Gloucester.

Hadfield adds further depth to the hooker department alongside the likes of Jamie George, Theo Dan, Kapeli Pifeleti and Tom Woolstencroft.

The hooker is excited to be staying at StoneX.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to stay at Sarries this season. I’m really looking forward to building on what’s been an exciting few months, making my Premiership debut and being involved in a tough win on the road at Gloucester. I’m thrilled to be part of this talented playing group and eager to see what the future holds.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have Hadfield staying for the rest of the campaign.

“James is a very hard working professional who has really impressed us since arriving. He has fitted in to the group very well and we believe he will continue to improve over the coming months.”

Olly1

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 9)

Olly Hartley is looking to build on his fine form as he gets another chance in the 12 shirt for Friday’s crucial top of the table Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks at the Salford Stadium. The centre is enjoying a purple patch in the midfield, scoring twice against Connacht last week and he has […]

21.12.23
Indya Masser

Indya Masser Named in Mavericks 2024 NSL Squad

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Indya Masser will be stepping up from Training Partner to one of the core NSL squad for the 2024 season, following the departure of Lisa Mather. The talented Wing Attack made the move to Mavericks from Loughborough Lightning during the summer and will now step into the 12-player NSL squad, […]

21.12.23
Mathergbye

Lisa Mather to depart Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Lisa Mather has left the club to return to New Zealand, taking up an opportunity in the ANZ Premiership. A hugely popular figure within the Mavericks squad and with the fanbase, Mather has endeared herself to the Mavericks family over the last 12 months and will be missed by all. […]

20.12.23
