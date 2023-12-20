James Hadfield extends Saracens stay

Saracens is pleased to confirm that James Hadfield has extended his deal at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The hooker, who initially joined on a short-term deal has had a great impact at StoneX Stadium and already has eight appearances to his name.

The 26-year-old has previous experience with the likes of Jersey Reds and Richmond, and has shown his quality with the Men in Black, in particular an outstanding display in the away win against Gloucester.

Hadfield adds further depth to the hooker department alongside the likes of Jamie George, Theo Dan, Kapeli Pifeleti and Tom Woolstencroft.

The hooker is excited to be staying at StoneX.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to stay at Sarries this season. I’m really looking forward to building on what’s been an exciting few months, making my Premiership debut and being involved in a tough win on the road at Gloucester. I’m thrilled to be part of this talented playing group and eager to see what the future holds.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have Hadfield staying for the rest of the campaign.

“James is a very hard working professional who has really impressed us since arriving. He has fitted in to the group very well and we believe he will continue to improve over the coming months.”