Ella Wyrwas Interview

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas admits that Saturday’s match against Bristol is the type of big game that she will want to remember as a player. Heading into the Christmas Cracker, a bumper crowd is expected at StoneX and Wyrwas is excited for what’s to come.

“To know that so many people will be out there to support us will be a real extra motivation. The big games are the ones you remember. This league is different gravy now though, every week is throwing up the unexpected, which is what you want.”

The match will also see Wyrwas and her teammates come up against former Saracens Holly Aitchison and Hannah Botterman, with the scrum-half explaining that whilst she’s kept in touch with the pair, rugby talk is now strictly banned whenever they meet up!

“I’m in constant contact with Holly and Hannah but it’s an unspoken rule that we don’t talk about rugby anymore. It’s the great thing about rugby though, that you play against some of your best mates and you’re out to get each other on the pitch, but then you can have a laugh and a joke afterwards as well.”

Wyrwas also praised new backs coach Duncan Taylor, for his impact having taken over from James Tirrell. In his first coaching role, the former Saracen has added a real energy to the Saracens attack, which Wyrwas believes the side are already seeing the benefits of.

“Duncan has been amazing. He’s come in with a great energy. As a coach, he’s quite raw, but he’s got so much experience, and he knows what we want to hear and need to hear as players. He’s got a similar energy to JT who was here before, so it’s been great. Alex jokes about being a part-time coach, part-time therapist, but Duncan has a really unique skillset of recently experiencing that from a coaching side too.”

With a new-look squad, Sarries have started the season in fine form, with Wyrwas explaining that new players like Paige Farries have really rejuvenated the off-field dynamic of the squad.

“It’s a really refreshed team this year. We’re gaining new dynamics in the team, and I’m just really excited for what’s to come. The likes of Paige have come in and really light up the room.”