Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Cardiff Dragons (NSL Rd 16)

30.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mavsdrags
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Wing Defence Aliyah Zaranyika is hoping that home comforts will serve her side well, as they return to Hertfordshire Sports Village tomorrow.

It's been nearly a month since Mavericks last played at home and, whilst their play-off hopes may have been extinguished, there is still plenty to play for in the league standings.

Zaranyika has been in impressive form of late and explained that she was thrilled to be back in front of the home crowd.

"I love playing at home. The crowd are fantastic and always cheer us on. They give us a big confidence boost whenever we step out onto the court. I’m so glad that we get to finish the season in front of our home fans. It’s been a long few weeks on the road with trips to places like Leeds and Manchester, so to be back at home in our own arena is amazing. Hopefully we can show the home fans the improvements we’ve been looking to make in the last few weeks."

Mavericks may be out of contention for the top four, but Zaranyika wants her side to kick on in the final matches of the season, admitting that there was a disappointment within the group at how things had gone in recent games.

"The last few games have been tough. We’re quite disappointed in the results and the performance we’ve shown in sections of the matches. Last weekend, we played well, but it was that third quarter that let us down. We’ve played some tough games and improved on certain scorelines. We’ve also shown we can implement our structures but it’s also about who we are when we do that."

The Wing Defence also made her 50th appearance for the club last Friday night and she beamed when explaining how special the milestone was to her.

"Getting my 50th cap was unreal. When I was younger and I started at Mavs, I could only dream of playing for the NSL team. To now have 50 appearances for the team is just really incredible. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities and everyone who has believed in me."

News

Faz2

TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints v Saracens Men (GPR - SF)

Captain Owen Farrell can’t wait for what he has described as “a huge challenge” as his side head to take on Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership Semi-Final on Friday night. The Men in Black travel to Franklin’s Gardens with a place in the Twickenham showpiece on the line as they look to topple the […]

30.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rpa

Sarries stars celebrate success at 2024 RPA Awards

It was a night of great success last night for our Sarries Men's and Women's stars at the 2024 RPA Awards. Back-row Ben Earl was named as England Men's Player of the Year, whilst Women's co-captain and England captain Marlie Packer received the Special Merit Award. Club captain Owen Farrell's 250th appearance was also recognised, […]

30.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

