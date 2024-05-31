TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women (Allianz PWR Rd 18)

Canadian captain Sophie de Goede wants her side to continue their momentum, heading into the final league game of the regular season.

De Goede returned to Saracens colours alongside her Canadian teammates last weekend, as her side secured a thrilling 2-point triumph against Gloucester-Hartpury to secure a home semi-final berth.

It was de Goede's first appearance in Saracens colours since February and she admitted that is was good to be back out on the pitch for the club.

"It's so good to be back. It's been a real home from home and I've loved spending time with everyone. Being back in the daily environment has been brilliant and I'm really enjoying myself."

The match against the table-toppers was a thrilling one that went right to the wire and de Goede insists that her side will have to be composed for the full 80 minutes again on Sunday against a talented Loughborough Lightning side.

"We know it's going to be a big match. They've built really well this year and we know they will be a completely different side to the one we faced earlier in the season and really fired up for this one.

Ahead of this final match of the regular season, Saracens Women have shuffled their side.

Akina Gondwe is the only mainstay from last week's starting front-row, as she is joined by Bryony Field, who starts against her former club and Donna Rose.

In the second-row, Louise McMillan and Emma Taylor continue their pairing, whilst de Goede is named as co-captain and starts at 8 in place of Poppy Cleall. Sharifa Kasolo also comes into the starting XV in place of Marlie Packer, whilst Georgia Evans continues at 6.

Leanne Infante gets the nod at scrum-half, joining Zoe Harrison who continues at fly-half.

Having been a late inclusion last weekend, Sophie Bridger starts at inside centre alongside Fans Player of the Season Sydney Gregson.

In the back-three, Paige Farries starts in place of Lotte Clapp, whilst Sarah McKenna returns to the squad to co-captain the side from fullback.

Amongst the replacements, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are joined by Carmen Tremelling as the front-row cover, with Fi McIntosh and Grace Moore both returning to the match day 23.

Tori Sellors and Isla Alejandro also come into the squad, alongside Amelia MacDougall.

With a home semi-final confirmed for next weekend, de Goede praised the way her side managed to find a way to win last weekend, as well as the depth in the squad.

"Last weekend's game was pretty ridiculous! We built a good lead in the first half but the second-half was very back and forth. We managed to get the win though, so we've set a marker down now in terms of finding a way to win. We've got so much depth too, especially in the back-row. You always feel fortunate to be able to get a starting shirt in this team. I'm happy to play anywhere, as long as it helps the team."

Saracens Women's Team vs Loughborough Lightning:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie de Goede (Co-captain)

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna (Co-captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kesley Clifford

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro