TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints v Saracens Men (GPR - SF)

Captain Owen Farrell can’t wait for what he has described as “a huge challenge” as his side head to take on Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership Semi-Final on Friday night.

The Men in Black travel to Franklin’s Gardens with a place in the Twickenham showpiece on the line as they look to topple the table-topping Saints in a repeat of the memorable 2015 semi-final.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a side packed with experience, featuring 20 internationals in the matchday squad as Sarries look to take a stride towards what could be a seventh Premiership title.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni start in the front-row and will be crucial at scrum time, with Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe combining in a dynamic second-row.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola will be at the base of the scrum and will look to give the backs some much-needed front foot ball under the floodlights.

Ivan van Zyl and captain Farrell start as half-backs, with Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continuing in the midfield.

The back-three of Tom Parton, Alex Lewington and Elliot Daly will need to be clinical against the formidable Saints defence.

On the bench the likes of Theo Dan, Theo McFarland and Tom Willis will look to stamp their authority on the game, and there is a huge injury boost as Alex Lozowski returns to the squad for the first time since November.

Unfortunately Rotimi Segun, Sean Maitland and Alex Goode have all been ruled out of the semi-final with season-ending injuries.

Farrell knows that his side have a tough test in a mouthwatering last-four clash.

“Saints have been the best team all year so far. They look a real together team, they look like they believe in what they're doing. We found it hard when we went there last time so it makes for a good challenge.

It's a big week for the club. I don't think this defines anything for anybody but it’s more about wanting to get the best out of what's in front of us now and that's all we're focusing on.

It's a good challenge that's in front of us and is one we should be looking forward to.The good thing from the message that was given to us after the Sale game was that we have turned it around pretty quickly a good few times this year so that is not an issue for us. It is only about getting it right on Friday night.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Alex Lewington

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Theo McFarland

21 Tom Willis

22 Aled Davies

23 Alex Lozowski