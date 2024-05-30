Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Sarries stars celebrate success at 2024 RPA Awards

30.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rpa
Microsoftteams Image (5)

It was a night of great success last night for our Sarries Men's and Women's stars at the 2024 RPA Awards.

Back-row Ben Earl was named as England Men's Player of the Year, whilst Women's co-captain and England captain Marlie Packer received the Special Merit Award.

Club captain Owen Farrell's 250th appearance was also recognised, as his landmark appearance for the club at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was named as the Bollinger Moment of the Season.

Elsewhere, Theo Dan was named in the RPA's #15Under23 Men's Team of the Season, whilst Tori Sellors, Kelsey Clifford and Sophie Bridger were all named in the Women's #15Under23 Team of the Season.

With a huge semi-final for the men tomorrow night and the women set for their own massive knockout match next weekend, they will be heading into both of those fixtures full of confidence, after a night of great success.

News

See all news
Rpa

Sarries stars celebrate success at 2024 RPA Awards

It was a night of great success last night for our Sarries Men's and Women's stars at the 2024 RPA Awards. Back-row Ben Earl was named as England Men's Player of the Year, whilst Women's co-captain and England captain Marlie Packer received the Special Merit Award. Club captain Owen Farrell's 250th appearance was also recognised, […]

30.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Stonex3

Saracens Statement | Areas of Business Focus

Over the past months, Saracens Group has been conducting a review of our exciting and constantly evolving business to ensure we are best positioned for future growth. Following the review, moving forward we will be aligning our immediate activities around our primary focus areas of Rugby and Community. It’s really important to us that we focus […]

30.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross