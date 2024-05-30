Sarries stars celebrate success at 2024 RPA Awards

It was a night of great success last night for our Sarries Men's and Women's stars at the 2024 RPA Awards.

Back-row Ben Earl was named as England Men's Player of the Year, whilst Women's co-captain and England captain Marlie Packer received the Special Merit Award.

Club captain Owen Farrell's 250th appearance was also recognised, as his landmark appearance for the club at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was named as the Bollinger Moment of the Season.

Elsewhere, Theo Dan was named in the RPA's #15Under23 Men's Team of the Season, whilst Tori Sellors, Kelsey Clifford and Sophie Bridger were all named in the Women's #15Under23 Team of the Season.

With a huge semi-final for the men tomorrow night and the women set for their own massive knockout match next weekend, they will be heading into both of those fixtures full of confidence, after a night of great success.