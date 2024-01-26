Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens (Pre-Season)

26.01.24
Vice-Captain Georgia Lees is relishing being back on home turf this weekend, as her side take on Strathclyde Sirens in a pre-season friendly at HSV.

With some fresh faces in the squad and a sell-out crowd ready to get behind the side, Lees couldn’t contain her excitement ahead of the match.

“We’re super excited to be back at HSV. It’s always special playing there. We really have great home fans who get involved and bring the noise and the energy. They really spur us on, and it’ll be great to be back.”

Pre-season is always a tough period and Lees admitted that she and her teammates her excited to finally get back out on court. With a mixture of old and new in the side this season, she explained that the depth that Mavericks now have will only serve them well as the season progresses.

“It feels like it’s been going on forever, so we’re all so excited to get out on court and get some gametime now. A lot of pre-season has been focusing on the things we haven’t been as successful at in the last few years. We’ve retained the bulk of our squad, so that’s been incredibly useful for us all. We’ve got a lot of new players too though and there’s a really nice mix of internationals and youngsters in the mix. That’s going to really bolster us as a squad and mean we can use this time to merge everyone’s styles together.”

Whilst league points aren’t on the line in this one, Lees has still challenged her side to put down a marker before the NSL campaign gets underway.

“Whenever you play a pre-season match, you want to make sure you win. That will give us a huge boost for our confidence. We’re working on building a winning mentality. We want to get ahead in matches and then continue to push this season. We don’t want to let teams back into matches and we’re really working on that as a squad.”

With a lot of positivity around the side, Lees is looking forward to going up against a challenging opposition, with a chance to fine-tune new connections and links with a number of new faces in a Mavericks dress.

“We want to refine our own structure and implement it into our game play. This is a chance to see what it looks like on court against a live opposition, rather than going up against our own attackers and defenders. As a side, we’re looking to build on our connections. In the attack end, there’s some new players who have come in like Emma Thacker. She’s going to be key for us and she has a completely different style to other Goal Shooters we’ve had in the past. For myself in Wing Attack and Goal Attack, I’m really looking forward to developing that connection. We’ve got some new players in the defence as well with Vicki and Peace. We want to see how we can develop the connections with them through the whole court. We’re approaching the start of the season now, so we want to focus on trying to put our foot down and pushing on in games.”

Int Art

Quashie and Rattu reflect on Nations Cup openers

With less than a month to go before the Netball Super League gets underway, fans have been whetting their appetites for the upcoming season at the Vitality Nations Cup. Over 12,400 fans enjoyed the opening weekend at OVO Arena Wembley with many more heading to Leeds this weekend to watch the Vitality Roses battle it […]

26.01.24
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 12)

Hugh Tizard says the whole group need to step up for a huge Gallagher Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night at a packed StoneX Stadium. Sarries, who will be missing their England contingent know that they need a win to get back in the race for a top-four spot, and face an in-form […]

26.01.24
