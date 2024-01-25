Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
News

Int Art

Quashie and Rattu reflect on Nations Cup openers

With less than a month to go before the Netball Super League gets underway, fans have been whetting their appetites for the upcoming season at the Vitality Nations Cup. Over 12,400 fans enjoyed the opening weekend at OVO Arena Wembley with many more heading to Leeds this weekend to watch the Vitality Roses battle it […]

26.01.24
Tizzzzzz2

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 12)

Hugh Tizard says the whole group need to step up for a huge Gallagher Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night at a packed StoneX Stadium. Sarries, who will be missing their England contingent know that they need a win to get back in the race for a top-four spot, and face an in-form […]

26.01.24
