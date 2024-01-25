Our Partners
Quashie and Rattu reflect on Nations Cup openers
With less than a month to go before the Netball Super League gets underway, fans have been whetting their appetites for the upcoming season at the Vitality Nations Cup. Over 12,400 fans enjoyed the opening weekend at OVO Arena Wembley with many more heading to Leeds this weekend to watch the Vitality Roses battle it […]
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 12)
Hugh Tizard says the whole group need to step up for a huge Gallagher Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night at a packed StoneX Stadium. Sarries, who will be missing their England contingent know that they need a win to get back in the race for a top-four spot, and face an in-form […]
MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens (Pre-Season)
Vice-Captain Georgia Lees is relishing being back on home turf this weekend, as her side take on Strathclyde Sirens in a pre-season friendly at HSV. With some fresh faces in the squad and a sell-out crowd ready to get behind the side, Lees couldn’t contain her excitement ahead of the match. “We’re super excited to […]