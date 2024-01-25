Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Investec Champions Cup Last 16 Date/Time Confirmed

25.01.24
Our Last 16 match away at Bordeaux-Begles will take place on Saturday 6th April, with kick off at 18:30 local time.

Heading into what promises to be a dramatic knockout stage on the road to the London Finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the weekend of 24/25 May, the elite clubs who remain in contention for silverware have 29 EPCR titles between them with as many as nine previous Champions Cup winners still in the mix.

Every Round of 16 match will be televised live by TNT Sports in the UK.

Stade Toulousain, five-time tournament winners and this season’s No 1-ranked club, go head-to-head with their TOP 14 rivals, Racing 92, at Le Stadium on Sunday, 7 April, and the highest-ranked Gallagher Premiership club, the in-form Northampton Saints, clash with Munster Rugby at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens also on Sunday, 7 April.

Leinster Rugby, the top-ranked club from the United Rugby Championship, are up against old foes, Leicester Tigers, at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 6 April and the holders, Stade Rochelais, will travel to Cape Town to take on the DHL Stormers on the same day.

Also on Saturday, 6 April, the Vodacom Bulls will be at home at Loftus Versfeld against Lyon, the Exeter Chiefs host Bath Rugby in an intriguing all-Gallagher Premiership contest, and Stade Chaban-Delmas will be the venue for the clash of Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Saracens.

The Round of 16 kicks-off on the evening of Friday, 5 April when Harlequins meet Glasgow Warriors at the Twickenham Stoop.

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage have home advantage in the Round of 16 and the quarter-final matches, and home country advantage in the semi-finals which will be played in Europe.

INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP
Round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 5 April
Match 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12), Twickenham Stoop (20.00)
TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Saturday 6 April
Match 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11), Loftus Versfeld (13.30)
SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / FloRugby

Match 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9), Sandy Park (15.00)
TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 7: DHL Stormers (7) v Stade Rochelais (10), DHL Stadium (16.00)
SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / France TV / TNT Sports / FloRugby

Match 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Chaban-Delmas (18.30)
beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15), Aviva Stadium (20.00)
RTE / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Sunday 7 April
Match 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (12.30)
ITV / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16), Le Stadium (16.00)
France TV / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / Flo Rugby

Quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April
QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8
QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7
QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6
QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5
NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - 3/4/5 May
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3
NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2024 Investec Champions Cup final - Saturday 25 May; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)

Quashie and Rattu reflect on Nations Cup openers

With less than a month to go before the Netball Super League gets underway, fans have been whetting their appetites for the upcoming season at the Vitality Nations Cup. Over 12,400 fans enjoyed the opening weekend at OVO Arena Wembley with many more heading to Leeds this weekend to watch the Vitality Roses battle it […]

26.01.24
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 12)

Hugh Tizard says the whole group need to step up for a huge Gallagher Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night at a packed StoneX Stadium. Sarries, who will be missing their England contingent know that they need a win to get back in the race for a top-four spot, and face an in-form […]

26.01.24
