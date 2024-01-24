London Community Gospel Choir to perform at The Showdown 4!

We have some exciting news... we can officially announce the London Community Gospel Choir are joining us at The Showdown 4!

London Community Gospel Choir have pioneered the sound of British Gospel music for almost 40 years, playing at some of the UK's most prestigious events including the International FA Cup Final at Wembley, Glastonbury and numerous shows at Royal Albert Hall.

As if we didn't have enough for you with James Haskell performing, and the small matter of the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership, this is another addition to what should be one of the best days in the sporting calendar!

We cannot wait for them to take the stage and BRING THE NOISE at Spurs on March 23rd - make sure you are there to join them.