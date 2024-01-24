Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

London Community Gospel Choir to perform at The Showdown 4!

24.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Chor3
Choir1

We have some exciting news... we can officially announce the London Community Gospel Choir are joining us at The Showdown 4!

London Community Gospel Choir have pioneered the sound of British Gospel music for almost 40 years, playing at some of the UK's most prestigious events including the International FA Cup Final at Wembley, Glastonbury and numerous shows at Royal Albert Hall.

As if we didn't have enough for you with James Haskell performing, and the small matter of the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership, this is another addition to what should be one of the best days in the sporting calendar!

We cannot wait for them to take the stage and BRING THE NOISE at Spurs on March 23rd - make sure you are there to join them.

Tickets are selling faster than ever before, with the majority of the lower bowl already SOLD OUT. Click HERE to secure your spot today to avoid disappointment.

