Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

Shawbrook Bank Named as Lead Partner for Saracens Mavericks

23.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Shawbrook Announcement
Picture 1

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as our new front of dress sponsor for the 2024 season.

Shawbrook have sponsored Saracens since 2021 and agreed a new five-year sponsorship deal last year, extending their current relationship with the club.

Shawbrook have also announced a deepening of its partnership with Saracens Mavericks Netball, investing further to become the exclusive ‘Lead Partner’ from the 2024 season, and demonstrating the Bank’s ongoing commitment to the growth of women’s sport.

This new designation will see Shawbrook featured on both the front and back of the Mavericks playing dress from the February 2024 Netball Super League season.

Saracens Group Commercial Director, Lucy Englander, is thrilled to have Shawbrook on board as they increase their commitment to Saracens Mavericks.

“To have Shawbrook not only extend its partnership with us but increase its commitment by becoming the new Lead Partner of the Saracens Mavericks Netball team is a true testament to the Bank’s passion for growing women’s sport.

At Saracens, we continually look for partners that share in our mission and practice our core values on a daily basis. Shawbrook is a living example of everything that embodies what we at Saracens are trying to achieve.”

Debbie Griffin, Chief People and Marketing Officer for Shawbrook is also delighted to be further strengthening their relationship with Saracens Mavericks.

“After supporting the Saracens Mavericks for the past three years, watching the evolution of the team and the sport of netball, we are now incredibly honoured to be extending our partnership to become the club’s ‘Lead Partner’.  It's an exciting time for us to be playing a part in the growth of such a great game, as well as supporting the women and girls for whom sport plays such a fundamental role - both on and off the court.”

Shawbrook Announcement

Shawbrook Bank Named as Lead Partner for Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as our new front of dress sponsor for the 2024 season. Shawbrook have sponsored Saracens since 2021 and agreed a new five-year sponsorship deal last year, extending their current relationship with the club. Shawbrook have also announced a deepening of its partnership with Saracens Mavericks Netball, investing […]

23.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Pwr R9 React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance, as the league champions handed his side a first defeat of the season. In a heavyweight contest, the Cherry and Whites were more clinical when it counted, with Austerberry admitting that his side weren’t at the races as they have been so far this season. […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Coming Next

Coming Next for Saracens

AS THE POOL STAGES IN THE INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP COME TO A CLOSE THIS WEEKEND, IT IS ALMOST TIME TO BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS. THERE IS JUST ONE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP OFFERING TO LOOK FORWARD TO BEFORE ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES, FRANCE AND ITALY GO INTO BATTLE – AND IT’S […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

