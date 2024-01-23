Shawbrook Bank Named as Lead Partner for Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as our new front of dress sponsor for the 2024 season.

Shawbrook have sponsored Saracens since 2021 and agreed a new five-year sponsorship deal last year, extending their current relationship with the club.

Shawbrook have also announced a deepening of its partnership with Saracens Mavericks Netball, investing further to become the exclusive ‘Lead Partner’ from the 2024 season, and demonstrating the Bank’s ongoing commitment to the growth of women’s sport.

This new designation will see Shawbrook featured on both the front and back of the Mavericks playing dress from the February 2024 Netball Super League season.

Saracens Group Commercial Director, Lucy Englander, is thrilled to have Shawbrook on board as they increase their commitment to Saracens Mavericks.

“To have Shawbrook not only extend its partnership with us but increase its commitment by becoming the new Lead Partner of the Saracens Mavericks Netball team is a true testament to the Bank’s passion for growing women’s sport.

At Saracens, we continually look for partners that share in our mission and practice our core values on a daily basis. Shawbrook is a living example of everything that embodies what we at Saracens are trying to achieve.”

Debbie Griffin, Chief People and Marketing Officer for Shawbrook is also delighted to be further strengthening their relationship with Saracens Mavericks.

“After supporting the Saracens Mavericks for the past three years, watching the evolution of the team and the sport of netball, we are now incredibly honoured to be extending our partnership to become the club’s ‘Lead Partner’. It's an exciting time for us to be playing a part in the growth of such a great game, as well as supporting the women and girls for whom sport plays such a fundamental role - both on and off the court.”