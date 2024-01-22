Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr R9 React
Alex Pm

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance, as the league champions handed his side a first defeat of the season.

In a heavyweight contest, the Cherry and Whites were more clinical when it counted, with Austerberry admitting that his side weren’t at the races as they have been so far this season.

“Credit to Gloucester. In the bits when we were on top, they managed to hold us up and we didn’t get enough points. Against good teams, you’ve got to take your opportunities and in the second half, they just played better than us. We got on the wrong side of the penalty count, and we need to create better pictures for the officials. That stopped us getting any momentum and even when they went down to 14 players, you have to give them credit because they were brilliant.”

Having fought hard to draw themselves level in the first-half, Saracens were unable to make the pressure count, as Gloucester-Hartpury absorbed the pressure. The DoR though admitted that his side would take a lot of learnings from the performance, with plenty to play for across the rest of the season.

“We didn’t keep enough pressure or quality ball which was ultimately our undoing. It’s a frustrating one and there’s disappointment but we’re only halfway through the season. Leagues aren’t won at this stage of the season and the learnings we will take from this are vital.”

Having been level for most of the first-half, Saracens conceded right on the stroke of half-time, with Austerberry admitting that it was a crucial point in the match.

“We just probably needed to be smarter in certain areas. There was a momentum swing before half-time. We wanted our players to put their bodies on the line but that was a hammer blow.”

Despite a first league defeat of the season, Austerberry refused to panic, explaining that his side will take away the importance of being more clinical in the red zone, as they go into the second half of the season.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight. There were bits in it where we played quite well and bits in it where we’ll look and realise, we needed to be more clinical. We were held up over the line multiple times and you can’t afford to do that. We’ll go away and have a look at that. It’s not like a few years ago where you get a 5m scrum when you’re held up, so we need to be more clinical there.”

When pressed on what his side will look to fix up heading into a run of three home fixtures, Austerberry stressed the importance of refining things, crediting Gloucester for the way they had managed to outplay his side.

“It’s just a case of refining things. We were outplayed by Gloucester, but we move on, look back at it and learn from it. We’re in a relatively healthy position, but Gloucester are champions for a reason. We maybe could have come away with a bit more than we did but we’ll look forward to them coming to our place at the back end of the season.”

Shawbrook Announcement

Shawbrook Bank Named as Lead Partner for Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm Shawbrook Bank as our new front of dress sponsor for the 2024 season. Shawbrook have sponsored Saracens since 2021 and agreed a new five-year sponsorship deal last year, extending their current relationship with the club. Shawbrook have also announced a deepening of its partnership with Saracens Mavericks Netball, investing […]

23.01.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Coming Next

Coming Next for Saracens

AS THE POOL STAGES IN THE INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP COME TO A CLOSE THIS WEEKEND, IT IS ALMOST TIME TO BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS. THERE IS JUST ONE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP OFFERING TO LOOK FORWARD TO BEFORE ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES, FRANCE AND ITALY GO INTO BATTLE – AND IT’S […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

