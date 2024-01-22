Coming Next for Saracens

There will be more than a whiff of revenge in the air at StoneX Stadium when the Exeter Chiefs come calling on Saturday, 27 January. Not only are they four points ahead of us in the table in fourth, but they got there by inflicting a record defeat on the ‘Men in Black’ in Round 1 when they triumphed 65-10 at Sandy Park, scoring 11 tries.

Ouch! I’m sure that result and performance will be raised in training in the build-up to the game and it would be great to have a full-house urging on Faz & co in what will be a key fixture.

Things go a little bit quiet after that on the men’s front, although there is an attractive ‘friendly’ booked in for Friday, 23 February, when Leinster are the visitors. Book now to get your ticket for a big occasion, while ‘The Showdown’ is also looming on Saturday, 23 March – Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And don’t forget the women’s team are going strong again. They could really do with your support for their home games against Trailfinders on Saturday, 3 February and in The Duel against Harlequins Women on 10 February! It’s set to be a massive month for Alex Austerberry’s side.