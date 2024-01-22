Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Coming Next for Saracens

22.01.24
Coming Next
Saracens V Lyon Rugby Union 2023/2024

AS THE POOL STAGES IN THE INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP COME TO A CLOSE THIS WEEKEND, IT IS ALMOST TIME TO BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS. THERE IS JUST ONE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP OFFERING TO LOOK FORWARD TO BEFORE ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES, FRANCE AND ITALY GO INTO BATTLE – AND IT’S A BIG ONE!

There will be more than a whiff of revenge in the air at StoneX Stadium when the Exeter Chiefs come calling on Saturday, 27 January. Not only are they four points ahead of us in the table in fourth, but they got there by inflicting a record defeat on the ‘Men in Black’ in Round 1 when they triumphed 65-10 at Sandy Park, scoring 11 tries.

Ouch! I’m sure that result and performance will be raised in training in the build-up to the game and it would be great to have a full-house urging on Faz & co in what will be a key fixture.

Things go a little bit quiet after that on the men’s front, although there is an attractive ‘friendly’ booked in for Friday, 23 February, when Leinster are the visitors. Book now to get your ticket for a big occasion, while ‘The Showdown’ is also looming on Saturday, 23 March – Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And don’t forget the women’s team are going strong again. They could really do with your support for their home games against Trailfinders on Saturday, 3 February and in The Duel against Harlequins Women on 10 February! It’s set to be a massive month for Alex Austerberry’s side.

Pwr R9 React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance, as the league champions handed his side a first defeat of the season. In a heavyweight contest, the Cherry and Whites were more clinical when it counted, with Austerberry admitting that his side weren’t at the races as they have been so far this season. […]

22.01.24
22.01.24
Tizard

A-Z | Hugh Tizard

It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Spiderman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Holidays! D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Chicken […]

22.01.24
