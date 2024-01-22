A-Z | Hugh Tizard
It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.
A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Spiderman
B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?
Steven Gerrard
C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Holidays!
D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Chicken Chorizo Orzo
E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
History
F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
No Country for Old Men
G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Sam Crean
H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Greece
I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Sam Crean
J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Sam Crean
K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
As late as possible
L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?
One
M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Sting - Englishman in New York
N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
One
O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Snooker
P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Sam Crean
Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Harvey Beaton
R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Maro Itoje
S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
I put my left sock on first
T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
I shaved my head in lockdown
U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ralph Adams-Hale
V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
A lot
W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Flying
X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
My ankle
Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Guildford
Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Lion