Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw

A-Z | Hugh Tizard

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Tizard
Saracens V Lyon Rugby Union 2023/2024

It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.

A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Spiderman

B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up?

Steven Gerrard

C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Holidays!

D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Chicken Chorizo Orzo

E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

History

F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

No Country for Old Men

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Sam Crean

H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Greece

I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Sam Crean

J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Sam Crean

K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?
As late as possible

L - Languages: How many languages can you speak?

One

M - Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Sting - Englishman in New York

N - Number: Do you have a lucky number?
One

O - Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Snooker

P - Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
Sam Crean

Q - Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Harvey Beaton

R - Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Maro Itoje

S - Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
I put my left sock on first

T - Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had?
I shaved my head in lockdown

U- Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Ralph Adams-Hale

V - Verified: How often do you use social media?
A lot

W - Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Flying

X - X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
My ankle

Y - Youth: Where did you grow up?
Guildford

Z - Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
Lion

News

See all news
Pwr R9 React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance, as the league champions handed his side a first defeat of the season. In a heavyweight contest, the Cherry and Whites were more clinical when it counted, with Austerberry admitting that his side weren’t at the races as they have been so far this season. […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Coming Next

Coming Next for Saracens

AS THE POOL STAGES IN THE INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP COME TO A CLOSE THIS WEEKEND, IT IS ALMOST TIME TO BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS. THERE IS JUST ONE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP OFFERING TO LOOK FORWARD TO BEFORE ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES, FRANCE AND ITALY GO INTO BATTLE – AND IT’S […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Tizard

A-Z | Hugh Tizard

It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Spiderman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Holidays! D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Chicken […]

22.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners