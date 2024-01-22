A-Z | Hugh Tizard

It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Spiderman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Holidays! D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Chicken Chorizo Orzo E - Education: What was your favourite subject in school? History F - Film buff: What’s your favourite film? No Country for Old Men

G - Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Sam Crean H - Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination? Greece I - Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Sam Crean J - Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Sam Crean K - Kick-Off: What’s your favourite time of day to play a match?

As late as possible L - Languages: How many languages can you speak? One