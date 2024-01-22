Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw

Lotte Clapp | 150 Appearances

22.01.24
Clapp 150
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

It was a milestone day for Saracens Women’s co-captain Lotte Clapp against Exeter, as she made her 150th appearance for the side.

A key player within the team and a duel international with both England and the USA, Clapp has been one of the figureheads in this Saracens side for a number of years.

Reflecting on what Clapp has given to the shirt and the club, her fellow co-captain Marlie Packer sung her praises for her work around the group.

“Lotte brings a steady head to the role of co-captain on and off the pitch and she epitomises what it means to be a Saracen. She deserves all the accolades she has been getting. Before the match, we presented her with her match shirt which had been embroidered for her 150th game and that was really special. I’m proud to run out alongside her.”

A winger with an eye for the try line, Packer also paid tribute to Clapp’s ability to remain at the top of her game for so many seasons.

“She’s scored so many important tries for this club, I’ll always remember that inaugural Tyrells Premier15s final where she broke the line and scored under the posts against Harlequins. To keep being at the level she has been from back then in 2017 through to now is fantastic.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, who praised Clapp’s impact on the club on and off the pitch.

“We had a chat ahead of the Exeter match to celebrate. To get 150 caps for any club is a special achievement. For Lotte, it’s not just how she’s grown on the field, but it’s what she’s done off the field as well and help grow the club. She has made sure that we have been at the forefront of the game, pushing on and off the field to take things to the next level. I couldn’t speak highly enough of her.”

Clapp herself reflected on her milestone day, after 11 years with a club she holds close to her heart.

“I’m so grateful to be honest. It’s such a special club and to be able to have played here for 11 years means everything. The people we have here are brilliant. The values that we have and everything about the club, I love! Being about to come out here and put my body on the line with my teammates every week is so special.”

