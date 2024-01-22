Lotte Clapp | 150 Appearances

It was a milestone day for Saracens Women’s co-captain Lotte Clapp against Exeter, as she made her 150th appearance for the side.

A key player within the team and a duel international with both England and the USA, Clapp has been one of the figureheads in this Saracens side for a number of years.

Reflecting on what Clapp has given to the shirt and the club, her fellow co-captain Marlie Packer sung her praises for her work around the group.

“Lotte brings a steady head to the role of co-captain on and off the pitch and she epitomises what it means to be a Saracen. She deserves all the accolades she has been getting. Before the match, we presented her with her match shirt which had been embroidered for her 150th game and that was really special. I’m proud to run out alongside her.”

A winger with an eye for the try line, Packer also paid tribute to Clapp’s ability to remain at the top of her game for so many seasons.

“She’s scored so many important tries for this club, I’ll always remember that inaugural Tyrells Premier15s final where she broke the line and scored under the posts against Harlequins. To keep being at the level she has been from back then in 2017 through to now is fantastic.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, who praised Clapp’s impact on the club on and off the pitch.

“We had a chat ahead of the Exeter match to celebrate. To get 150 caps for any club is a special achievement. For Lotte, it’s not just how she’s grown on the field, but it’s what she’s done off the field as well and help grow the club. She has made sure that we have been at the forefront of the game, pushing on and off the field to take things to the next level. I couldn’t speak highly enough of her.”

Clapp herself reflected on her milestone day, after 11 years with a club she holds close to her heart.

“I’m so grateful to be honest. It’s such a special club and to be able to have played here for 11 years means everything. The people we have here are brilliant. The values that we have and everything about the club, I love! Being about to come out here and put my body on the line with my teammates every week is so special.”