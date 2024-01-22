Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw

Sarries to travel to Bordeaux in Investec Champions Cup Last 16

22.01.24
Bord1
Bord2

Following the conclusion of the group stages, Saracens Men now know their fate for the Last 16, and will have another mouthwatering clash with Bordeaux in France for a place in the Quarter Finals.

Sarries will travel back to the South West of France on the weekend of 5/6/7 April, with the exact date and kick off time to be announced this week.

Round of 16 - 5/6/7 April
R16 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16)
R16 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15)
R16 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14)
R16 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13)
R16 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12)
R16 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11)
R16 7: DHL Stormers (7) v St Rochelais (10)
R16 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9)
NB The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home venue advantage

Quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April
QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8
QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7
QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6
QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5
NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - 3/4/5 May
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3
NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2024 Investec Champions Cup final -

Saturday 25 May; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)

Stay tuned to our social media channels for updates!

News

Pwr R9 React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance, as the league champions handed his side a first defeat of the season. In a heavyweight contest, the Cherry and Whites were more clinical when it counted, with Austerberry admitting that his side weren’t at the races as they have been so far this season. […]

22.01.24
Coming Next

Coming Next for Saracens

AS THE POOL STAGES IN THE INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP COME TO A CLOSE THIS WEEKEND, IT IS ALMOST TIME TO BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR THE GUINNESS SIX NATIONS. THERE IS JUST ONE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP OFFERING TO LOOK FORWARD TO BEFORE ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES, FRANCE AND ITALY GO INTO BATTLE – AND IT’S […]

22.01.24
Tizard

A-Z | Hugh Tizard

It's Hugh Tizard's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A - Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Spiderman B - Boyhood: Who was your sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C - Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Holidays! D - Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Chicken […]

22.01.24
