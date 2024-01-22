Sarries to travel to Bordeaux in Investec Champions Cup Last 16

Following the conclusion of the group stages, Saracens Men now know their fate for the Last 16, and will have another mouthwatering clash with Bordeaux in France for a place in the Quarter Finals.

Sarries will travel back to the South West of France on the weekend of 5/6/7 April, with the exact date and kick off time to be announced this week.

Round of 16 - 5/6/7 April

R16 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16)

R16 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15)

R16 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14)

R16 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13)

R16 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12)

R16 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11)

R16 7: DHL Stormers (7) v St Rochelais (10)

R16 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9)

NB The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home venue advantage

Quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - 3/4/5 May

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2024 Investec Champions Cup final -

Saturday 25 May; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)

Stay tuned to our social media channels for updates!