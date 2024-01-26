TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 12)

Hugh Tizard says the whole group need to step up for a huge Gallagher Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night at a packed StoneX Stadium.

Sarries, who will be missing their England contingent know that they need a win to get back in the race for a top-four spot, and face an in-form Exeter side under the lights in North London.

The Men in Black will head in to the game with a spring in their step after the dramatic comeback against Lyon last weekend which booked their passage to the Last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Logovi’i Mulipola keeps his place at loosehead after making a huge difference to the scrum, and he is joined by James Hadfield and Christian Judge in the front-row.

Theo McFarland returns to the second-row alongside Tizard, and the back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Andy Christie and Billy Vunipola will be sure to get fans out of their seats on Saturday night.

Ivan van Zyl and captain Owen Farrell maintain their half-back partnership, with Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins reuniting in the midfield.

Alex Lewington comes back in on the left wing, with Rotimi Segun and Alex Goode completing an exciting and experienced back-three.

On the bench Eroni Mawi provides a huge injury boost, and Toby Knight will look to keep up his impressive form as a replacement.

Tizard is adamant that with a number of internationals missing, that the whole group need to be on top form this weekend.

“It is time for us to step up in the big games and against the big teams. This weekend is not just about fighting for points in the league table against Chiefs, it’s about making amends.

“We had a successful period last year during the Six Nations when the top players were away, and we want the same again this season. They will all be back for the ‘Showdown’ but it’s our job in the meantime to keep standards high.”

Saracens Men team to play Exeter Chiefs:

1 Logovi’i Mulipola

2 James Hadfield

3 Christian Judge

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Alex Lewington

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Lucio Cinti

23 Tom Parton