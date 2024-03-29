MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 7)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan believed that there were plenty of positives for her side to take from a narrow defeat to Severn Stars.

In a match that could have gone either, Mavericks narrowly missed out on the win, but Buchanan believed that her side had shown a marked improvement from where they were a few weeks ago.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds. Despite the defeat, I’m so proud of the reset the group have had and how we attacked that match. There weren’t really any moments where we were able to fully grasp the game, but we knew it was going to go goal-for-goal and go down to the wire. On another day, we would have just edged that one.”

Despite the positives, Buchanan has targeted being sharper going forward as the next development point for her side.

“There were times when we responded tactically really well, but there were still a few moments that we can be sharper on going forward.”

There was some concern when Vicki Oyseola left the court, but Buchanan explained that the England Rose will be absolutely fine for next weekend’s clash with Manchester Thunder.

“Vicki is fine. We’re having to manage her court time slightly at the minute but we’re being sensible with her, and she’ll be absolutely fine going forward.”

With Oyesola leaving the court, Training Partner Anna Fairclough made her first appearance for Saracens Mavericks in the NSL, with Buchanan praising the way she has approached training with the squad.

“It was only a minute in the end, but Anna has been tracking brilliantly in training. It’s so exciting having someone like her in the squad because she soaks up everything. She loves being in the environment and has been really pushing for court time. I’m so pleased she’s now made her debut for us, and I know she is going to go to even greater heights.”

There were plenty of positives for Mavericks throughout, and Buchanan highlighted her attackers and leaders in the team for praise.

“When you look at the shooting circle, it was really impressive. Kira came into that game really well and showed some great variety in terms of style to change a game. That was a huge positive and Georgia Lees was really proactive as well around the court. I’ve got to credit Jodie again though. She led the team incredibly. We’ve got big players in this group and we’re building the connections with every week.”

The connections are continuing to build for Mavericks and Buchanan was adamant that her squad are only going to continue to improve from this point onwards.

“That was only Ine-Mari’s third game back in the mix and she’s developing that relationship with Emma in the shooting circle. We had to mix things up a bit today in defence too, but I’ve got no doubt that we will keep growing. Every week, we’ve shown improvement and with the trajectory we’re on, I know we will keep going from strength-to-strength.”