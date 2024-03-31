Six Nations Wrap | Round 2

It was another impressive round of the Guinness Six Nations for our Sarries stars!

In Edinburgh, Scotland pushed France all the way, narrowly falling to a 15-5 defeat. This was an impressive performance by the Scots, with Coreen Grant showing her defensive mettle on the wing and Louise McMillan shining on her 50th cap for her country. Fi McIntosh was also named in the matchday 23 for the first time.

Ahead of a meeting with unbeaten England in two week's time, the Scots look to be finding their groove, despite the narrow loss.

In Bristol, no less than 8 Sarries stars played their part, as England beat Wales 48-10. The scoreline though was not a reflection of the match, with England's ability to capitalise on Welsh errors ultimately proving the difference in the first half.

Marlie Packer again captained her country superbly, with Jess Breach providing an assist for Abby Dow and Sydney Gregson making her first international appearance since 2016, when she entered the field of play. Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford also impressed off the bench, but the day belonged to Saracens second-row Rosie Galligan, who was imperious throughout, scoring the final try and earning herself the Player of the Match award.

On the Welsh side, both Donna Rose and Georgia Evans were a menace to the Red Roses at the set-piece and around the breakdown, as they continued to impress in international colours.

The final game of the weekend saw Grace Moore start at 6 for Ireland in front of a record crowd against Italy. After a strong showing last weekend in France, the Irish were unable to secure the victory though, ultimately coming up just short in a 27-21 reverse.