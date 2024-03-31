Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Wrap | Round 2

31.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Round2wrap
Gj69oiuxwaar Za

It was another impressive round of the Guinness Six Nations for our Sarries stars!

In Edinburgh, Scotland pushed France all the way, narrowly falling to a 15-5 defeat. This was an impressive performance by the Scots, with Coreen Grant showing her defensive mettle on the wing and Louise McMillan shining on her 50th cap for her country. Fi McIntosh was also named in the matchday 23 for the first time.

Ahead of a meeting with unbeaten England in two week's time, the Scots look to be finding their groove, despite the narrow loss.

In Bristol, no less than 8 Sarries stars played their part, as England beat Wales 48-10. The scoreline though was not a reflection of the match, with England's ability to capitalise on Welsh errors ultimately proving the difference in the first half.

Marlie Packer again captained her country superbly, with Jess Breach providing an assist for Abby Dow and Sydney Gregson making her first international appearance since 2016, when she entered the field of play. Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford also impressed off the bench, but the day belonged to Saracens second-row Rosie Galligan, who was imperious throughout, scoring the final try and earning herself the Player of the Match award.

On the Welsh side, both Donna Rose and Georgia Evans were a menace to the Red Roses at the set-piece and around the breakdown, as they continued to impress in international colours.

The final game of the weekend saw Grace Moore start at 6 for Ireland in front of a record crowd against Italy. After a strong showing last weekend in France, the Irish were unable to secure the victory though, ultimately coming up just short in a 27-21 reverse.

Cam Reacr

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 7)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan believed that there were plenty of positives for her side to take from a narrow defeat to Severn Stars. In a match that could have gone either, Mavericks narrowly missed out on the win, but Buchanan believed that her side had shown a marked improvement from where they were a few […]

29.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Saint2

MATCH REPORT | Northampton Saints 41-30 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were stung by a clinical Northampton Saints as they were beaten 41-30 at Franklin’s Gardens. The Men in Black were playing catch up after a fast start from the hosts, and were eventually undone by the table-toppers who scored five tries in an impressive attacking display. Alex Lewington’s late double could prove crucial […]

29.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

