Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REACTION | Duncan Taylor (AC Rd 2)

02.10.23
ac cup rd 2
ac cup rd 2
Saracens Women v Harlequins WomenAllinaz Cup2023/2024

Backs Coach Duncan Taylor praised a ‘real step in the right direction,’ as his side got their Allianz Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point victory against Loughborough.

In a high-scoring affair, Leanne Infante’s try took Saracens over a score clear, before the side held on in the final moments for a deserved win.

“It was a real step in the right direction, I think. There were a lot of big battles out there, but the way we played in the final five minutes, and to defend the way we did on our try line was really positive.”

In both cup matches thus far, Saracens have offered some real glimpses of their attacking threat, and Taylor felt that his side had shown some real ‘rugby-smarts’ in their first away fixture.

“There were a lot of attacking opportunities out there and I felt that we really mixed up the kicking game well to get into the right parts of the field.”

Even in victory, there are still thing to work on for the side, with Taylor highlighting the breakdown and the clinical edge as two places that his side can fix up in the coming weeks.

“There’s still loads to work on though, but that’s great. We need to look at our ruck speed and our breakdown. I think we were still a little bit off at times during the game. We also need to look at being more clinical in their 22. We’re creating chances really well, but we need to improve the way we’re finishing them off.”

With a three-week break until the side are next back in action, Taylor believes that they are improving with every minute on the field.

“We’re taking steps forward which is the most important thing. We’re getting better and better with every training session and every match. I hope we can continue to do that for the duration of the cup. If we keep doing that, then we’ll be in a really good place.”

WXV Call Up

Six Saracens named in England WXV Tournament Squad

Six Saracens have been named in the Red Roses squad for the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand next month. Saracen's Marlie Packer will captain the side, as she nears a century of caps for her country. She is joined in the travelling party by teammates Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach and […]

01.10.23
report3
report3

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 36-29 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were beaten in an end-to-end local derby as Harlequins came out on top with a 36-29 win at The Twickenham Stoop. The Men in Black played some brilliant rugby at times and left West London with two bonus points after a spirited second half gave them plenty to build for the remainder of […]

01.10.23
City Index City Index

