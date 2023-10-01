Six Saracens named in England WXV Tournament Squad

Six Saracens have been named in the Red Roses squad for the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand next month.

Saracen's Marlie Packer will captain the side, as she nears a century of caps for her country. She is joined in the travelling party by teammates Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach and Sophie Bridger, with the later named having made her international debut at StoneX stadium on Saturday.

Twenty-one of the travelling contingent experienced New Zealand as part of the 2021 Rugby World Cup touring party last year.

Fresh off the back of two consecutive victories over Canada, the Red Roses will again face Kevin Rouet's side in New Zealand. They will also face Australia and New Zealand in a repeat of the World Cup final.

Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon is looking forward to seeing the continued development of the group, as they prepare for the tournament.

“We have selected a squad rich in experience, versatility, and talent; a squad we are excited to see take to the field in the inaugural WXV competition. Since our first pre-season camp at the end of July, I’ve been extremely proud of the players’ application and dedication to always put the team first. There has been a tremendous amount of effort put in to develop as a squad on and off the field, and they deserve huge credit for their progress to date. We’re relishing the opportunity to go up against three of the world’s best teams in Australia, Canada and New Zealand as well as experiencing three different cities in a fantastic rugby-loving nation.”