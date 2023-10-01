Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Six Saracens named in England WXV Tournament Squad

01.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WXV Call Up
England Red Roses v Canada - Women's International

Six Saracens have been named in the Red Roses squad for the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand next month.

Saracen's Marlie Packer will captain the side, as she nears a century of caps for her country. She is joined in the travelling party by teammates Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach and Sophie Bridger, with the later named having made her international debut at StoneX stadium on Saturday.

Twenty-one of the travelling contingent experienced New Zealand as part of the 2021 Rugby World Cup touring party last year.

Fresh off the back of two consecutive victories over Canada, the Red Roses will again face Kevin Rouet's side in New Zealand. They will also face Australia and New Zealand in a repeat of the World Cup final.

Interim Head Coach Louis Deacon is looking forward to seeing the continued development of the group, as they prepare for the tournament.

“We have selected a squad rich in experience, versatility, and talent; a squad we are excited to see take to the field in the inaugural WXV competition. Since our first pre-season camp at the end of July, I’ve been extremely proud of the players’ application and dedication to always put the team first. There has been a tremendous amount of effort put in to develop as a squad on and off the field, and they deserve huge credit for their progress to date. We’re relishing the opportunity to go up against three of the world’s best teams in Australia, Canada and New Zealand as well as experiencing three different cities in a fantastic rugby-loving nation.”

News

See all news
ben1

Ben Earl commits future to Saracens with new long-term contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Ben Earl has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract. The back-rower, who has taken the Rugby World Cup by storm so far will remain at StoneX Stadium for the next chapter of his career after putting pen to paper on a new deal. […]

02.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
sainra2

TIME CHANGE | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints

Our Gallagher Premiership match against Northampton Saints on Saturday 2nd December will now start an hour earlier. Originally scheduled for 17:30, it will now kick off at 16:30 for TNT Sports coverage. Tickets are still available, click here to purchase yours.

02.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
sainra2

TIME CHANGE | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints

Our Gallagher Premiership match against Northampton Saints on Saturday 2nd December will now start an hour earlier. Originally scheduled for 17:3o, it will now kick off at 16:30 for TNT Sports coverage. Tickets are still available, click here to purchase yours.

02.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners