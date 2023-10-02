World Cup Round Up | Sarries edge towards knockouts in eventful weekend

Saracens once again had healthy representation at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend as the Pool Stages continued.

The Quarter Final line up is now taking shape with just one round of group matches remaining, and Sarries were in action all over the country for their nations.

Theo McFarland kicked off the weekend with an outstanding individual display against Japan, but unfortunately for the Samoans they were beaten 28-22, meaning they can no longer qualify for the last eight. That result ensured that England will top Pool D, meaning their Quarter Final will take place in Marseille on Sunday 15th October.

Marco Riccioni started for Italy in their defeat to New Zealand, but the prop will head in to this weekend’s clash against France knowing that a win could well take them in to the knockout stages.

Argentina’s resounding 59-5 win over Chile on Saturday brought them right back in to contention for the quarters. Summer signings Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti were both involved, and Gonzalez crossed for two tries to set up a showdown with Japan on Sunday to decide who will go through as runners up in Pool D.

Eroni Mawi started in Fiji’s win over Georgia as they moved to within touching distance of setting up a Quarter Final with England. The Fijians trailed heading in to the final quarter but eventually ran out 17-12 winners in Bordeaux.

There was also international rugby at StoneX Stadium on Saturday as the Red Roses took on Canada in front of a bumper crowd. England won 29-12, thanks to impressive performances from Jess Breach, Marlie Packer, Rosie Galligan and a debut for Sophie Bridger.

The World Cup pool stages will come to a close this weekend, and there are some huge matches which will have multiple Sarries in all across the fixtures. England v Samoa, Argentina v Japan, Wales v Georgia and France v Italy are some of the standout ties.

