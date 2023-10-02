Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
World Cup Round Up | Sarries edge towards knockouts in eventful weekend

02.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
juan2
eroni§

Saracens once again had healthy representation at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend as the Pool Stages continued.

The Quarter Final line up is now taking shape with just one round of group matches remaining, and Sarries were in action all over the country for their nations.

Theo McFarland kicked off the weekend with an outstanding individual display against Japan, but unfortunately for the Samoans they were beaten 28-22, meaning they can no longer qualify for the last eight. That result ensured that England will top Pool D, meaning their Quarter Final will take place in Marseille on Sunday 15th October.

Marco Riccioni started for Italy in their defeat to New Zealand, but the prop will head in to this weekend’s clash against France knowing that a win could well take them in to the knockout stages.

Argentina’s resounding 59-5 win over Chile on Saturday brought them right back in to contention for the quarters. Summer signings Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti were both involved, and Gonzalez crossed for two tries to set up a showdown with Japan on Sunday to decide who will go through as runners up in Pool D.

Eroni Mawi started in Fiji’s win over Georgia as they moved to within touching distance of setting up a Quarter Final with England. The Fijians trailed heading in to the final quarter but eventually ran out 17-12 winners in Bordeaux.

There was also international rugby at StoneX Stadium on Saturday as the Red Roses took on Canada in front of a bumper crowd. England won 29-12, thanks to impressive performances from Jess Breach, Marlie Packer, Rosie Galligan and a debut for Sophie Bridger.

The World Cup pool stages will come to a close this weekend, and there are some huge matches which will have multiple Sarries in all across the fixtures. England v Samoa, Argentina v Japan, Wales v Georgia and France v Italy are some of the standout ties.

Want to see our World Cup stars at StoneX when the tournament finishes? Seasonal Memberships are still available for the 23/24 season, click here for all the information you need!

ac cup rd 2

MATCH REACTION | Duncan Taylor (AC Rd 2)

Backs Coach Duncan Taylor praised a ‘real step in the right direction,’ as his side got their Allianz Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point victory against Loughborough. In a high-scoring affair, Leanne Infante’s try took Saracens over a score clear, before the side held on in the final moments for a deserved win. […]

02.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WXV Call Up

Six Saracens named in England WXV Tournament Squad

Six Saracens have been named in the Red Roses squad for the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand next month. Saracen's Marlie Packer will captain the side, as she nears a century of caps for her country. She is joined in the travelling party by teammates Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Ella Wyrwas, Jess Breach and […]

01.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

