Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (AC Rd 1)

25.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Lsones
Saracens Women v Harlequins WomenAllinaz Cup2023/2024

Women’s Assistant Coach Lewis Sones felt that his side could take a lot of encouragement, despite an opening round cup defeat to Harlequins.

A late surge from Saracens nearly secured the points in a topsy-turvy match, before they were forced to settle for two losing bonus points. Despite the result, Sones was pleased with how the young guns in the squad had acquitted themselves.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the final result and not coming away with the win. But there are loads of positives with where we’re going with this group. We played against a strong Quins team, and I think for us, the number of youngsters who made their first team debuts is a real positive.”

Six of the side were featuring in Saracens colours for the first time, with Emma Taylor making her first competitive appearance since returning to the club. Sones felt that the side created more than enough opportunities to win the game but challenged his side to be more clinical heading into the next cup matches.

“We will learn and build from this one. We’re really creating the opportunities in the way that we want to, but the fix up going into Loughborough and the next few rounds will be about trusting the processes and getting better at executing those moments. We saw glimpses of how physical we can be as a team and where we can create opportunities. The next step now is about being more clinical and sticking to the process. The players really have belief in it, and they are building each week.”

Whilst the young guns and debutants all impressed, it was the senior figures within the group that helped guide them through the occasion. Sones was quick to praise the co-captaincy of Sarah McKenna and Leanne Infante throughout, in a high-octane encounter at StoneX.

“We’re building every week. The way the youngsters have been performing through the pathway and now being in the first time squad, this will be an invaluable experience for them. Having the likes of Sydney, Leanne, Sarah and Sonic in the squad is really helping drive the energy. Leanne and Sarah were outstanding as co-captains at the weekend. They built the confidence of the youngsters but really drove the standards on the pitch too.”

News

See all news
nick1

World Cup Round Up | Saracens front and centre of thrilling weekend

It was another outstanding weekend of action in France as the pool stages continued with Saracens players featuring all over the country. 10 Sarries took to the pitch throughout the third round of matches and all of them showed their class with some fantastic performances. Marco Riccioni kicked things off on Wednesday as he started […]

25.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
report2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 29-36 Harlequins Women

Saracens Women started their Allianz Cup campaign with a narrow defeat as they were beaten 29-36 by Harlequins at StoneX Stadium. Alex Austerberry’s side trailed by 12 points heading in to the final quarter but never gave in and almost completed a remarkable comeback but had to settle for two bonus points. It was Quins […]

23.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

